Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria Is Getting an Expansion

Very few existing IPs have seemed perfect for video games the way The Lord of the Rings has.

From the RTS genre to Action-Adventure games, there’s no shortage of options that a developer could take. Free Range Games found a way to get into survival crafting with Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, and now there’s an expansion coming.

Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria- Durin’s Folk Expansion

San Diego Comic-Con has often been the place for big reveals in the gaming and entertainment industries. And this is no exception. While Return to Moria didn’t have a great start after its launch, sentiment towards the game has trended more positively since then.

It’s nice when a game gets an opportunity to breathe and grow. They don’t all have to be hits right out of the gate.

Return to Moria explores the Dwarves’ attempts to reclaim Moria and rebuild. For those who didn’t read the book or don’t remember the movies, Moria was overrun by goblins, trolls, and the Balrog. This left the Dwarven homeland ravaged and essentially became a tomb for those who lost their lives. The game lets you play as a “company of Dwarves tasked to reclaim the lost spoils from the Dwarven homeland of Moria—known as Khazad-dûm or Dwarrowdelf—in the depths below their very feet.”

Jon-Paul Dumont, the game’s director, made the announcement at SDCC. The trailer that accompanied it feels right in line with the series’ tone. I’ve yet to play Return to Moria but given my love of (almost) all things Lord of the Rings, it’s for sure on my list of things to run through.

There isn’t a whole lot of information to go on, but the announcement promises “an expanded end-game story, exciting new game mechanics, plus many unrevealed secrets!”