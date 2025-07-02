Lorde Fans Are Complaining That Her New Translucent CD Won’t Play on Their CD Players

Lorde recently dropped her new album, Virgin, but some fans are not thrilled with the physical copies. Billboard reports that many who bought the “clear disc” CD version of the album haven’t even been able to play it in their CD players.

Across social media, fans who purchased the translucent CD, which was pitched as an environmentally friendly option, have been lamenting that it doesn’t actually work. Over on TikTok, there have been multiple users who shared videos showing themselves trying to play the disc but only getting error messages and silence.

“Seems like they didn’t account for this,” one person reportedly wrote on a post. “My new Lorde transparent CD doesn’t work in this stereo! Seems like older models with older sensors won’t play it. pretty disappointing, I know it was for an aesthetic, but at least press it on normal CDs.” Currently, the CDs are listed as “sold out” on Lorde’s website, but there are many vinyl LP variants still available.

Lorde’s new album dropped on June 27 and marks her fourth studio album to date. In a post on Instagram, Lorde shared some behind-the-scenes details about the album, such as that the “last song started was ‘Clearblue’” and the “last song finished was ‘Broken Glass.’”

She shared that the “hardest song…to write, to produce, to sing” was “Favorite Daughter,” adding that it “kicked my ass.”

“We cut a song last minute because I thought it diluted the vision,” Lorde also revealed. “One of my absolute favs that I wrote with Fabi. Couple really good B sides knocking around actually.” She also confessed that she “had constant insomnia making this album” and wrote a lot of the lyrics “right before dawn.”

Lastly, Lorde offered: “My favourite sound on the album is a tie btw the ripping tremolo + icy vocal adlib at the end of ‘David’ and the start of ‘Hammer.’ People always thought the linked start and end of [Lorde’s 2013 debut album Pure Heroine] was intentional; it wasn’t, but starting and ending Virgin at the fountain was.”

