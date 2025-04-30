‘Lost Soul Aside’ is Delayed – Here’s Why ‘Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’ Proves It’s a Good Thing

Just weeks before its launch, Lost Soul Aside has been delayed. Developer UltiZero Games surprised fans by pushing the RPG’s release date back by three months. While the unexpected news is certainly disappointing, the delay may actually be a good thing for the new series.

‘Lost soul Aside’ Needs More time for Polish

UltiZero Games CEO Yang Bing made the announcement on social media, revealing that Lost Soul Aside is now delayed until August 29, 2025. The RPG was originally scheduled to launch on May 30. According to the game’s director, the decision to push back Lost Soul Aside came down to needing more development time to ensure it’s ready for release.

“We are truly grateful for the positive response we’ve received from players all over the world since we announced Lost Soul Aside. We remain committed to delivering a high-quality game experience. To match the standards UlitiZero Games have set for ourselves, we are going to take some additional time to polish the game. Lost Soul Aside will now release on August 29, 2025. We want to express our heartfelt thanks to our fans waiting for the launch.”

While the news may come as a shock with the game only a month away from release, most of the feedback from fans online has been positive. The consensus is that the indie studio shouldn’t release the RPG until it’s ready—and I agree. In fact, I think the recent launch of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is proof that Lost Soul Aside should take as much time as it needs.

the indie rpg’s Success Is Proof that Games Need to Launch When Ready

When Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 launched on April 24, players were genuinely blown away by the RPG’s production quality. Specifically, the game is incredibly polished—from its gorgeous graphics to its groundbreaking combat mechanics. I can personally testify to this; I constantly have to pinch myself while playing Clair Obscur. I keep asking myself, can this actually be real? Most of the industry was also amazed that the RPG was developed by a core team of around 30 people.

But the main takeaway I get from the game is that polish absolutely matters. The state a game launches in is a big deal. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is not a major AAA title, and it didn’t have a huge marketing push. And yet, the game is already breaking records across the board. In just three days, Clair Obscur sold over one million copies—despite being on Xbox Game Pass on day one. Over on Steam, the game peaked at a staggering 121,422 concurrent players.

By all measures, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the breakout hit of 2025. And as someone who desperately wants Lost Soul Aside to succeed, I want it to launch in the best state possible. So, yeah, the delay is a bummer—but it’s also good in the grand scheme of things. As they say, let the studio cook. If Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 proves anything, it’s that a game’s first impression at launch truly matters. No matter how small a title is, players will get behind the game if it releases in a well-polished state.