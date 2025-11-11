Lourve ‘Fedora Man’ Revealed to Be Teenage Detective Enthusiast

In the aftermath of the Louvre’s crown jewel heist, the internet became obsessed with a well-dressed mystery boy in a fedora standing outside the museum like he was about to solve the case all by himself.

While investigators traced the actual thieves through DNA evidence and through the Louvre’s sheepish admission that its security system, which protected some of humanity’s finest artistic works, was basically comprised of single-ply toilet paper over a screen door, one lingering question remained: who was the “Fedora Man”?

Turns out, according to the BBC, this real-life Sherlock Holmes isn’t actually even a man. He’s a teenage boy. A 15-year-old, to be exact. He’s Pedro Elias Garzon Delvaux from Rambouillet, a town southwest of Paris.

You gotta admit—Pedro Delvaux is a perfect name for a detective.

Some who saw a photo of a dapper individual wearing a fedora at the Louvre on the day of the heist thought he must be a detective. It was in fact a 15-year-old fan of Sherlock Holmes and Hercule Poirot who "decided to play along with the world’s suspense." https://t.co/Y2LKjm99cO pic.twitter.com/M0VpK48Rig — Ajit Pai (@AjitPai) November 9, 2025

Delvaux wasn’t there to crack the case, nor was he there to case the joint for Louvre Heist Part II. He was there for a Sunday museum trip with his family, unaware that the world’s most famous art museum had just been robbed, and all while dressed like he should be the only person on GQ’s cover from here on out.

When the family arrived to find the Louvre closed, Pedro walked up to the police to ask what was going on. At that exact moment, an Associated Press photographer was trying to snap a pic of the cordoned-off entrance. Just like that, Pedro became an internet sensation.

Four days later, a friend sent him a TikTok screenshot, asking if he was the guy in the video. The post had five million views. Then his mom called, because his face was in The New York Times. “I was astonished,” Pedro told the AP. “Just with one photo, you can become viral in a few days.”

As for his extremely fancy outfit, Pedro says he has recently taken to dressing “chic,” drawing inspiration from 20th-century statesmen. He says dressing like that isn’t unusual for him. That’s how he dresses to go to school. It should be to absolutely no one’s surprise that he’s a huge fan of fictional detectives like Sherlock Holmes and Hercule Poirot. Waistcoats, pocket watches, fedoras, the whole thing. If it’s excessively fancy with an old school vibe, he’s all about it.

The Louvre Heist itself will live on in infamy for decades to come. Its burglars will likely be arrested at some point and forgotten. Fedora Man will probably be remembered much more than they ever will.