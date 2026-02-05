Low Levels of This Crucial Vitamin May Lead to Migraines, Anemia, Balance Problems, or Brain Fog

When we were young, our parents stressed just how important it was to get our vitamins. They encouraged or, in some cases, demanded that we get those nutrients via food. Since sources often include vegetables that no kid wants to eat (Brussels sprouts, we’re looking at you), sometimes our parents had to resort to giving us those candy-like Flintstones vitamins. Now that we’re adults, our palates are refined and we can appreciate not only the taste of food but all of its nutritional benefits. Even if you’ve dedicated yourself to eating healthy or taking a multivitamin every day, you may not be getting enough of one vital vitamin: B12.

According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, vitamin B12 deficiency is prevalent in 6% of people under 60 and close to 20% in individuals older than 60 in both the United States and the United Kingdom. That adds up to a lot of people walking around with no idea that their bodies are lacking a much-need vitamin. Knowledge is definitely power in this instance because once you establish that you’re lacking, there are several ways to get your daily dose.

Videos by VICE

Why Is B12 so Important?

Hand Holding Vitamin B12 capsule

The vitamin is important on a cellular level. It’s the key ingredient that not only makes but also supports healthy nerve cells. B12 also produces red blood cells and DNA. In addition, it assists in maintaining typical brain function. There’s another big benefit. People with heart and blood vessel disease frequently have higher than normal levels of homocysteine, a compound that B12 can help regulate and get levels back to where they need to be.

What Are the Best Sources of B12?

Some of the best B12-fortified foods are meat, eggs and dairy. There are even some cereal makers who add it into its lineup. Of course, if you’re a vegetarian or a vegan, you can’t rely on any of these to provide the B12 you need since you don’t eat meat or anything that comes from animals.

Can’t I Just Take a Multivitamin Every Day?

The short answer is yes. Most people can fill any gaps with a standard multivitamin or even a separate B12 supplement. There are those who can’t absorb the vitamin no matter how many supplements they take. You may be one of those people if you’re routinely experiencing anemia, muscle weakness, gut issues, vision problems, shifts in mood or even fatigue while already on a supplement or enjoying a healthy diet. Migraine attacks can also be triggered by low levels so neurologists will often check their patients’ B12 to see if it’s a factor. Same goes for symptoms of cognitive decline because the vitamin assists in producing neurotransmitters that can impact your mood and focus. That’s not all. It makes sure you have and maintain myelin so your nerve fibers are protected plus it provides DNA synthesis support.

If you’re experiencing any of these symptoms, set up an appointment to talk to your doctor. They can run blood tests to determine your B12 levels. They can also check to see if you’re having trouble absorbing the vitamin whether through food or a supplement. If you’re diagnosed as being deficient, they can prescribe injections to get those levels up. Here are the best B12 supplements for those who can absorb the vitamin on their own.

Nature Made Vitamin B12 1,000 mcg Softgels

The brand’s softgels help convert food into cellular energy and support brain function. There are absolutely no synthetic dyes or artificial flavors. The pills are easy to swallow making getting an adequate amount of B12 super easy.

Thorne Vitamin B12

Thorne’s contribution uses the methylcobalamin form of B12, thought to be more efficient than others because it improves bioavailability. The formula supports normal circadian rhythms, healthy methylation along with nerve and heart health. FYI: 1 mg equals 1,000 mcg.

Life Extension Vitamin B12 Methylcobalamin

Another methylcobalamin-based option, Life Extension’s version is unique since it comes in the form of lozenges. Dissolve one in your mouth or chew it to promote healthy homocysteine levels, brain health and cognition.

The biggest takeaway is that if you’re suffering from conditions like brain fog, changes in mood, fatigue, migraines or anemia, it’s time to visit your doctor. They can help you discover if your symptoms are connected to your B12 levels and can offer recommendations on how to get those levels up.