Get Lost In West Australian Sand Dunes on Luchii’s New Video

This article originally appeared on Noisey Australia.

How much weed is a snake worth? That’s a question we asked ourselves while watching Lucchi’s new video for “Where U Goin’?” In the video, the Perth MC and producer is handling a large snake which he apparently traded for weed. A python for pot seems like a pretty good deal. Filmed outside Lancelin, a small fishing town, 127 kilometres north of Perth, the video features Luchii wandering over sand dunes, sippin’ Henny, dropping lines, and yes, handling a snake.

Videos by VICE

Best known for his work making beats with the Home Baked Crew (Evanda, King Lear), on his new tape Fugitive the producer steps up with the mic and creates some smooth flows of his own.