The MacBook Pro M4 Is Basically on a Perma-Sale: Where You Can Get It

Who knows what Apple is up to with all these sales lately? The MacBook Pro M4 is their flagship laptop, perched above the equally impressive and capable MacBook Air M4. All of them are on a serious discount, and have been for quite some time.

Skip the Apple store, where Apple still sells them for full retail price. I know, it’s a swanky experience to walk into an Apple store, with all its open space and orderly organization, and walk out with a new MacBook. But you can save $300 if you buy from the right retailer.

Apple breaks its MacBook Pro M4 lineup into three sub-models, each named for the version of the Apple M4 chip inside it. There’s the base-level MacBook Pro M4, and mid-level (and confusingly named) MacBook Pro M4 Pro, and the top-level MacBook Pro M4 Max.

I’m more a fan of the MacBook Air M4 than the base-level MacBook Pro M4, as I discuss at length in my comparison article between the two. That said, some folks will lean toward the MacBook Pro M4 no matter what I write, so at the very least, make sure you’re taking advantage of this deal to save $300 off the retail price.

The MacBook Pro M4 Pro is where it gets interesting. I paid full price for one on launch day last November, and as annoying as it is to know I paid more than I could’ve if I’d only waited a little while, I begrudgingly insist that it was worth it at full price, and so it’s definitely worth it at $300 off.

The MacBook Pro M4 Max is a heavy-duty beast designed for professionals (or perhaps very dedicated amateurs) who need a laptop that can handle very performance-intensive workflows, such as editing raw photographs or ultra-high-definition videos.

Don’t get tripped up on the price difference between the 14″ and 16″ versions of the MacBook Pro M4 Max. The retail price for the 14″ version and the discounted price for the 16″ version are close, and so it’s easy to confuse them when comparing them across websites. I’ve highlighted the price for the 14″ version, which, like the others, is $300 off.

Whichever you decide to go with, you’ll be getting a beast of a MacBook.