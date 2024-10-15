Macy’s Accused of Covering Up Diddy’s Sexual Assault in Its Stockroom

As if Sean “Diddy” Combs’s 120 new sexual assault allegations weren’t already enough. According to Business Insider, the department store Macy’s has been accused of covering up one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’s sexual attacks at its flagship Herald Square, Manhattan, store in 2008.

In a lawsuit filed by a “John Doe” in Ohio, Combs is accused of orally raping a man while he was working in the stockroom at Macy’s in New York. The suit names Macy’s as a defendant, claiming that the company acted to protect a “multi-million dollar” deal with Combs’s clothing brand after the attack.

Videos by VICE

The plaintiff said he worked as an advisor for Combs’s rival clothing company, Ecko Unltd., at the time. The disturbing allegations state Combs’s bodyguards violently attacked him prior to the sexual assault, striking him and threatening to kill him. Combs allegedly forced the victim to perform oral sex on him, calling him “Ecko.”

After the attack, the lawsuit alleges, Combs “began passing out merchandise to an adoring crowd, as if nothing had happened.”

When the plaintiff reported the assault to Macy’s security, he allegedly received no follow-up and was later barred from the store.

According to the lawsuit, “Approximately three weeks later, Terry Lundgren, CEO of Macy’s, pressured Ecko Unltd. executives to fire plaintiff because Macy’s had just signed a multi-million-dollar deal with Sean John Clothing.” The plaintiff says he was subsequently fired and stripped of his company-paid apartment. Ecko wasn’t named in the suit.

Further, the plaintiff also “believes that the report of the assault was destroyed or otherwise purged from Macy’s records, and no action was ever taken as a result of the report.”

To this day, the man “fears for his life,” the lawsuit says. Macy’s hasn’t returned requests for comment.

Combs was arrested on Sept. 16, 2024, following a grand jury indictment on federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He has pleaded not guilty to all accusations but remains in federal custody after being denied bail twice. His trial in that case is scheduled for May 5, 2025.