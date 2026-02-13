Madison Beer Says Fortnite Is “Changing Too Much” – Epic Games Responds With Chapter 7 Season 2 Tease

Madison Beer recently criticized Fortnite for changing too much from the earlier chapter seasons while on the Hot Ones show. However, Epic Games has now responded to the Grammy-nominated singer and teased why Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 might please OG fans of the battle royale.

Epic Games Responds to Madison Beer’s Fortnite Criticism

Screenshot: YouTube First We Feast, Epic Games

During the most recent Hot Ones episode, Madison Beer revealed she’s still an active Fortnite player. However, the singer then criticized Fortnite for making too many changes to the battle royale’s classic formula. In the segment, Beer directly addressed Epic Games while looking into the camera and pleaded with them to go back to the earlier season designs.

“I love Fortnite. They’ve changed it too much now though. I’m a little bit upset with you, Epic Games. No, seriously. Let’s speak. Let’s get really serious. Stop changing the things we love about Fortnite. Keep it original, and give me a skin, please!” Following the show, the clip went viral on social media, sparking debate in the Fortnite community about whether Epic Games has changed the game too much over the years.

Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

However, Epic Games has now reacted to Madison Beer’s Fortnite criticism. According to infamous dataminer ShiinaBR, the publisher responded, “I hope she likes the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2, some cool stuff in there for the OG’s to enjoy.”

I got to say, that’s a pretty classy response, all things considered. Their statement immediately caught the attention of longtime players, as it could suggest Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 including elements designed specifically for OG Fortnite fans.

Could Madison Beer Get a Fortnite Icon Skin?

Play video

The other interesting thing to come out of this interview is that Madison Beer directly asked for her own cosmetic. So will we get a Madison Beer Fortnite Icon Skin? Well, that’s completely up to Epic Games, so it’s impossible to say whether the collab will ever happen. However, the battle royale has a history of teaming up with singers and celebrities who actively play the online shooter through its Fortnite Icon Series.

For example, in a January 2025 interview with BBC 1, Chappell Roan also asked Epic Games to give her a skin. Over a year later, the Chappell Roan Fortnite Festival crossover was recently launched in the game. So never say never. And while Beer was critical of the game, it seemed to be more from a place of love, as she still actively plays the multiplayer.

Screenshot: Epic Games

That said, it’s worth looking at some of the past Fortnite Icon Skins featuring singers who actually play the game:

Chappell Roan

Sabrina Carpenter

Doja Cat

Tyler the Creator

The Weeknd

Travis Scott

Of course, Epic Games has created skins for other artists such as Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga before. But in those examples, we don’t have any evidence that they actively play the multiplayer. Madison Beer, however, has been pretty public in the past about being an avid Fortnite fan for years. That makes a Madison Beer Fortnite Icon Series skin feel more plausible.

Screenshot: Epic Games

The singer is also already in the battle royale, technically speaking. In the game’s Item shop players can buy the “Mine” and “15 Minutes” emotes which feature her hit singles. The singer has also had Jam Tracks in the game as well.

With Epic Games now publicly responding to her comments and teasing Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 content for OG fans, maybe something could happen? And with Madison Beer directly asking for an Icon Skin, anything is possible, right?