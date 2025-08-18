Mafia: The Old Country Is Getting a Free Ride Mode

Mafia: The Old Country seems to be fairly popular with people who have played it. It’s a slight departure from what we’ve come to know from the series, though.

Instead of the fully open world, it has a linear structure with some areas to explore. That seems to be coming to an end pretty soon though.

hanger 13 has announced mafia: the old country’s free ride mode

In a social media post, Hanger 13 said:

While I’m sure this is exciting news for most people, I can’t help but wonder if they should have let Mafia: The Old Country exist as it does now. I’ve loved my time with the other games in the series. However, I appreciate seeing developers take a different direction and stick with it. If they felt the more structured, straightforward story was the way to go, I’d think that was for a reason.

That being said, I’ll take it. The Mafia world is always fun to mess around with, and I have faith that the extra missions and activities will live up to the quality of the series. As far as the narrative itself, it’s being held up as a great experience and as a point of origin for the series as a whole, this synopsis has me ready to dive in:

“Uncover the origins of organized crime in Mafia: The Old Country, a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily. Fight to survive as Enzo Favara and prove your worth to the Family in this immersive third-person action-adventure set during a dangerous, unforgiving era. Enzo will do anything for a better life. After a brutal childhood of forced labor, he’s ready to risk everything to become a man of honor in the Torrisi crime family.”