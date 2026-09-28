Magic: The Gathering – All Hexhaven Schools Explained

Magic: The Gathering Fractured Reality pre-release products are in the wild and the set’s official release is just a few days away. With the new cards about to be widely available, players may want to study up on the mysterious Hexhaven school and its color pairings.

MAgic: The Gathering Hexhaven Color Pairings

Screenshot: Magic The Gathering/Wizards of the Coast

Strixhaven is an incredibly popular Magic: The Gathering setting, so it’s no surprise to see that its influence is making an impact on the upcoming Reality Fracture set, as well. Reality Fracture’s mirror universe, created by Jace, features Hexhaven, the mirror version of Strixhaven.

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As expected, Hexhaven features a new college to mirror each of the original Strixhaven colleges. These color-pairings are thematically exciting for Magic lore fans and also provide some guideposts for limited players to find logical color pairings.

“After exploring different options, we settled on Hexhaven, an alternate version of Strixhaven. Instead of enemy-color colleges with a general college feel, Hexhaven has ally-color colleges with a military school feel.”

Here is a full breakdown of each new archetype and how they compare to the Strixhaven schools from the main Magic universe:

Lorehold, the red-white history college becomes Forehold , the white-blue history college.

, the white-blue history college. Quandrix, the green-blue math college, becomes Theorix , the blue-black math college.

, the blue-black math college. Silverquill, the white-black language college, becomes Stingerquill , the black-red language college.

, the black-red language college. Prismari, the blue-red art college, becomes Melodari , the red-green art college.

, the red-green art college. Witherbloom, the black-green science college, becomes Everbloom, the green-white science college.

“The enemy-versus-ally contrast is loud (and fulfills a common request of the audience). To create some continuity with “Yachting,” each college kept one color and shifted the second to make it an ally-color combination.”

As the limited landscape begins to shake out, it will be very interesting to see how the colleges influence the metagame and which themes players lean into for their draft and sealed tournament decks.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the Reality Fracture release date approaches.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The full Reality Fracture product line launches on October 2, 2026.