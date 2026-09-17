Magic: The Gathering Echoed Pairs Explained

Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming Reality Fracture set introduces a unique new Echoed Pairs theme through each booster for players to discover.

How to Find Reality Fracture Echoed Pairs

One of the most unique parts of cracking open Reality Fracture boosters is going to be the addition of the Echoed Pairs slot in the pack distribution. These pairs of cards represent two different versions of the same character or creature, depending on how they might be different in Jace’s reality versus the main universe.

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Every Reality Fracture Play Booster and Collector Booster contains echoed pairs. These are the design team’s way of putting the what-if theme of Reality Fracture front and center.

“One card in the pair represents the Magic Multiverse you know—a fiery Chandra, a kindly Ajani, or a solemn Karn—and the other represents the Echoverse—an icy Chandra, a vengeful Ajani, or a distinctly more colorful Karn.”

There are 66 uncommon, 14 rare, and 6 mythic rare individual echoed pairs cards. Each set of echoed pairs includes 2 cards of the same rarity. Non-foil and traditional foil echoed pairs cards can be found in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

Each Magic: The Gathering Reality Fracture Play Booster contains 3 Echoed pairs cards.

There are 66 uncommon (88.9%), 14 rare (6.7%), and 6 mythic rare (1.4%) echoed pairs cards from Reality Fracture that appear in these slots.

Can be an uncommon (1.7%), rare (less than 1%), or mythic rare (less than 1%) borderless echoed pairs card

Includes 2 cards of the same rarity from the same set of echoed pairs cards

Collector Boosters will include 3 Traditional foil uncommon echoed pairs cards.

There are 66 uncommon echoed pairs cards from Reality Fracture that appear in these slots (86.8%).

Can be an uncommon borderless echoed pairs card (13.2%)

Includes 2 cards from the same set of echoed pairs

The reason that there are 3 cards in the echoed pair slot (2 that are a pair and a third without its pair) is to help with drafting. This makes it so that it drafters can’t automatically tell what the person next to them selected on their first pick just be analyzing which half of a pair is remaining in the pack.

The set arrives in just a few weeks, so it will be very interesting to see how well it is received and what fans think of the Echoed Pairs.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the Reality Fracture release date approaches.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. Reality Fracture releases on October 2, 2026.