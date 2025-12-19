Major League of Legends 2 Details Just Leaked, Confirming Previous Rumors

New details have reportedly been leaked about League of Legends 2. The upcoming sequel is going to be a major overhaul of the popular MOBA. However, this latest report may also have confirmed previous LoL 2 rumors.

Screenshot: Riot Games

In November, we reported on a rumor that claimed to reveal the League of Legends 2 release date. The leak also included various details about the sequel, claiming it would be a complete technical redesign and upgrade to the game’s engine. However, it appears that a new report from Bloomberg has now seemingly confirmed many of these details about LoL 2.

Videos by VICE

In the December 19 report, the outlet wrote, “Riot Games is working on a major overhaul of its flagship game League of Legends, a title played by more than 100 million people every month. The upcoming version, internally called League Next, is slated to be the biggest update in the title’s history, according to five current and former employees. It is planned for release in 2027.”

Screenshot: Riot Games

What’s interesting about this is that it sounds like League of Legends 2 is less of a sequel and more of a major update being applied to the base game. Just like the November leak, Bloomberg talks about the new LoL 2 update overhauling many of the game’s technical components. “The game’s visual aesthetic, including characters, the user interface, and battle arenas, will be re-imagined so League of Legends can appeal to more new players.”

Screenshot: Riot Games

Where things get interesting is that the November leak claimed League of Legends 2 would be releasing in 2026. However, Bloomberg reports that the major update is aiming for a 2027 launch instead. The original November leak originated from a popular LoL esports champion pro, which many players felt gave it some credibility. However, it’s possible that the player just got the information mixed up.

What stands out to me, though, is how much of the details from last month’s leak seem to line up perfectly with Bloomberg’s recent report. Essentially, both claim that a major update that overhauls the game’s engine, graphics, and character skills is being worked on. With so many details seeming to match, it seems like the rumor about League of Legends 2 has a good chance of being real.

Screenshot: Riot Games

The only major difference is the release dates. This latest report also seemingly confirms that the League of Legends sequel appears to be more of a major update to LoL. So it will be similar to Overwatch 2, but without the “2” in the title. Of course, Riot Games could always change the game’s label the closer we get to launch. For now, it’s apparently being called “League Next” internally.

Why Riot Games May Be Rebranding League of Legends With “League Next”

Screenshot: Riot Games

Finally, Bloomberg also claims that League of Legends has reportedly seen a drop-off in active players. This might explain why these latest leaks claim that LoL 2 is trying to “appeal” to more players. The MOBA might be trying to rebrand to be more accessible to new users.

Of course, take all of this with a major grain of salt. Nothing has been officially confirmed by Riot Games, who have yet to speak out on the supposed update. Still, it’s interesting that both League of Legends 2 leaks seem to be saying the same thing.