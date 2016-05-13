Listen to a Brand New Peruvian Influenced Track by Mala, “4 Elements”

First premiered on James Blake’s Radio 1 show last night, Mala has done everybody a massive Friday favor and dropped his brand new track “4 Elements” on YouTube. The track is taken from his new album, Mirrors, which will be released on Gilles Peterson’s Brownswood Recordings on June 24. The album is the result of repeat visits to Peru, where Mala explored ideas of tempo and flow, working with local Afro-Peruvian percussionists, grassroots tap dancers and an Andean soprano. Mala himself had this to say: “I was introduced to music from the jungle, music from the mountains, Andean sounds, native sounds, Afro-Peruvian music. It all goes back to the roots and the rhythms and I related instantly. That primal rhythm is in all of us.”

Listen to “4 Elements” below.

Mirrors is released on Brownswood Recordings on 24th June.

Pre-order here.