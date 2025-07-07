Mamorukun ReCurse! is Just What I Need to Scratch that Shoot ‘Em Up Itch

Sometimes, I genuinely forget how long it’s been since I’ve played a game in a particular genre. And I have long neglected shoot ’em ups. Traditional ones, I mean. Enter Dwayne with yet another recommendation, Mamorukun ReCurse!, a game that debuted in Japanese arcades back in 2008 and is getting the full remaster treatment for Steam and consoles.

i hope ‘Mamorukun ReCurse!’ is a sign of things to come

Play video

One of my favorite things in gaming or entertainment as a whole is just putting something out there because it’s dope. You know, not worrying about who will “get it”. That’s why I’m excited about Mamorukun ReCurse! It just looks cool. It’s a shoot ’em up that requires you to move to scroll the screen. You can sit still for a moment but you’re also on a timer, so you have to move. I hope we continue to get games from overseas like this.

Videos by VICE

The website details a “Curse Bullets” mechanic that allows you to personally affect how difficult the game is in the moment.

“Wipe out smaller enemies and clear projectiles from the screen, or power up larger enemies, making them harder to defeat… The greater the risk the higher you’ll score, and you can even curse yourself to increase your damage to overcome more challenging enemies.” What would I be if I didn’t try to make this experience as difficult as possible just to test things out?

Like any remaster worth its salt, there are a number of quality-of-life upgrades. Including widescreen support and a twin-stick control scheme. That last one is all I needed to see. A good twin-stick scheme on a shoot ’em up can have me playing it for months on end. I’m excited to see what Mamorukun ReCurse! has to offer when it releases on September 25th, 2025.