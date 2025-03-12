Man Eats Rosary Beads, Attacks Flight Crew in Mid-Air ‘Satanic’ Meltdown

When you’re traveling, whether for work, vacation, or personal reasons, you expect—or at least hope—to have some peace and quiet along your journey. However, this one American Airlines flight passenger had other things in mind.

A recent American Airlines flight from Savannah, Georgia to Miami, Florida was forced to turn around when a passenger experienced what appeared to be a manic episode.

Videos by VICE

The passenger, Delange Augustin, 31, apparently claimed that he was being followed by demonic spirits, which prompted him to swallow rosary beads. According to his sister, who was traveling with him, he did so “because [rosary beads] are a weapon of strength in the spiritual warfare.”

Airline Passenger Swallows Rosary Beads, Attacks Flight Crew During Wild ‘Satanic’ Episode

Originally on Monday night, the airline crew believed Augustin was experiencing a seizure, as he was reportedly “yelling and shaking” early on in the flight.

However, his behavior escalated quickly when he started swallowing his rosary beads with the hope to ward off “Satan’s disciple(s),” per The New York Times. He also grew unruly and violent, kicking a flight attendant across an aisle of seats and into a window before eventually storming the front of the plane and swinging at flight attendants.

Ultimately, the American Airlines pilot turned the plane around to land safely back in Savannah. Meanwhile, passengers were able to tackle Augustin and his sister to the floor, detaining them. No one was seriously injured during the flight.

According to Augustin’s sister, the duo was traveling to Haiti to “flee religious attacks of a spiritual nature,” the affidavit reads. During the flight, he allegedly told his sister “to close her eyes and pray because Satan’s disciple(s) had followed them onto the plane and the legion did not want the Augustins to make it to Haiti.”

Following a hospital visit, Augustin was then placed in jail for several charges, including misdemeanor battery and criminal property damage.

“We appreciate the professionalism of the entire crew and thank our passengers for their understanding,” American Airlines said in a statement.