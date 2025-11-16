Man Injects Himself With $560,000 Worth of Fillers for Fake 8-Pack Abs

When hard work failed to deliver washboard abs, one Chinese influencer decided just to buy them.

Andy Hao Tienan, a fashion and beauty content creator from Heilongjiang province, claims he spent more than 4 million yuan—around $560,000—on hyaluronic acid injections to sculpt artificial muscles across his torso. The 33-year-old told his followers on Douyin that about 20 percent of his body now contains the gel-like substance, which is typically used for facial fillers and joint treatments.

Hao said he received 40 doses in his shoulders, chest, and abdomen to create what he calls China’s first hyaluronic acid eight-pack. “I totally agree that muscles do not grow on cowards,” he wrote on social media. “But you have to understand, I have had so many injections. I am no coward anymore.” He even joked that if the abs last three years, he’ll apply for a Guinness World Record and livestream himself “cracking walnuts” on them.

According to the South China Morning Post, Hao claims the artificial abs have maintained their shape for months. “You never get any muscle swelling, it is just how I like it,” he said. “A lot of people say the hyaluronic acid will dissolve in a few months, and doctors say it might shift or clump together. It actually looks more natural and better over time.”

Plastic surgeons aren’t convinced. Dr. Li Jialun of Union Hospital in Wuhan warned that such extreme filler use could cause “necrosis of blood vessels,” bone erosion, or muscle weakening. “While the muscles may appear realistic in a static state, the dynamic appearance will definitely be distorted,” Li told Chinese media. “Your natural muscles may actually decrease because the fillers can exert pressure and make them thinner.”

Despite the warnings, Hao says he’s committed to his body art experiment, aiming for 10,000 total injections. He’s already completed 40 percent of that goal. On social media, reactions range from admiration to disbelief. One commenter asked, “Is this really how rich people spend their money?” Another quipped that Hao would have to walk around shirtless forever to make it worth the cost.

His abs might not flex, but his commitment to the illusion of strength clearly does.