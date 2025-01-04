Man Stabbed Outside Texas Metalcore Show, Suspect in Custody

A 21-year-old is in stable condition after being stabbed multiple times. The suspect, a 37-year-old named John Guerrero, is in police custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Consequence, the incident occurred on Dec. 27 during a Life Cycles show at the Paper Tiger in San Antonio, Texas. Police were called to the venue after Guerro allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times.

Upon arriving on the scene around 10 pm local time, police found the 21-year-old victim outside the building with multiple stab wounds. A knife was also discovered. The victim was rushed to hospital and it has been reported that he is in stable condition. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

While police were on the scene, concertgoers pointed Guerrero out to officers and he was arrested. KSAT, a local news outlet, reports that Guerrero was taken to the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Dec. 28 and later released on a $100,000 bond. He is expected back in court on March 3 for a hearing related to the incident.