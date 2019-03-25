Mango and Corn Pudding Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 2 ½ hours

Ingredients

for the mango pudding:

2 mangoes (about 8 ounces|227 grams), peeled, seeds removed, roughly chopped

8 ounces|227 grams frozen corn, defrosted

1 ½ cups|355 ml heavy cream

½ cup|120 ml whole milk

1 tablespoon cornstarch

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

to serve:

whipped cream

1 mango, peeled and diced

Mexican chocolate

pinch ground cinnamon

pinch chili pepper

Directions

Place the mango in the bowl of a blender and purée until smooth. You may need to add a bit of water to get it to blend properly. Set aside 1 cup and freeze the rest for your morning smoothie. Transfer the mango to a bowl and add the corn to the blender. Purée until smooth. Again, you may need to add a bit of water to help it blend properly. You need ½ cup. Transfer to a bowl and set aside. Bring the 1 ¼ cups|296 ml cream and the milk to a simmer in a medium saucepan. In a small bowl, mix the remaining ¼ cup|60 ml cream with the cornstarch. Add to the saucepan along with the sugar and vanilla and cook, stirring, until thick, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside. Stir in the mango and corn purées and refrigerate until cold, about 2 hours. To serve, divide the pudding among bowls and top with whipped cream and diced mango. Grate some chocolate over the top and sprinkle with the cinnamon and chili.

From: This Easy Mango and Corn Pudding Is Summer in a Spoon

