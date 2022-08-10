The Grit and Glamour of Manila’s 90s Rave Culture

In the 90s, the Philippines saw a restored democracy, a period of deregulation and privatization, and then the world’s largest volcanic eruption in the last 100 years.

But perhaps unknown to many and more important to some, the decade also brought the country its first raves.

House and techno music, edgy and obscure fashion, and queer culture fueled the capital Manila’s underground parties in places like Verve Room, Insomnia, and Kemistry in Malate, and ABG’s in Pasong Tamo.

Ravers welcoming other ravers at an “opposite sex” party, where men dressed up as women and women dressed up as men. Photo: Eddie Boy Escudero

As rave culture unfolded in Manila, Eddie Boy Escudero—a rock band manager-turned-photographer, then in his 40s—found himself in the middle of the parties, dancing in the crowd with his camera.

“In the mid-90s, I discovered the rave scene and loved it. It was a photographer’s dream come true with all the odd characters wearing really cool clothes, different colored hair, tattoos, and all dancing to electronica,” Escudero told VICE.

Soon he was basically paid to party, getting booked to cover events around the metro. Armed with his camera and a dozen or so film rolls each night, Escudero captured the grit and glamour of the nascent Manila rave scene until it became popular.

Party organizers flew in house and techno DJs to set the pace of the raves. Photo: Eddie Boy Escudero

“The ravers were just a minority in Philippine society, and despite the difficult times many of them may have experienced, they sure felt really free and happy during a rave,” he said.

According to Escudero, techno was new at the time and everyone fell in love with its beats. Young and unknown fashion designers became rockstars at these parties. Bars opened and groups flew international DJs in to play. Even the bars’ parking lots would be full of sweat-drenched dancing ravers gripping water bottles. That’s the one thing Escudero said defined Manila nightlife in that era—“we danced.”

“Too many people on their phones now,” he said.

“We danced.” Photo: Eddie Boy Escudero

In 2009, Escudero lost about a third of the contact sheets and photo negatives from his years of raving to the floodwaters of Typhoon Ketsana, known locally as Ondoy. But some of his photos remain, and rave culture in Manila lives on.

“I think the scene may be making a comeback with the success of Poblacion in Makati,” Escudero said. “It could be the new Malate.”

Raves had bouncers like these guys making sure everyone was safe. Photo: Eddie Boy Escudero

Models waiting their turn at a fashion show in a popular bar. Photo: Eddie Boy Escudero

A pre-smartphone selfie amidst a dancing crowd. Photo: Eddie Boy Escudero

Fashion was another way people expressed themselves at raves. Photo: Eddie Boy Escudero

Tattoos, cigarettes, and water bottles were staples. Photo: Eddie Boy Escudero

Some raves even had tattoo corners. Photo: Eddie Boy Escudero.

Sometimes, partygoers brought their pets. Photo: Eddie Boy Escudero

People from different parts of society all came together to party. Photo: Eddie Boy Escudero

This photo was taken at a Halloween party but other costume parties happened all year round. Photo: Eddie Boy Escudero

A couple sharing a moment of intimacy amidst a rave. Photo: Eddie Boy Escudero

