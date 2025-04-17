‘MapleStory’ Is Getting an Old-School Release? I Might Have To Return

I honestly don’t remember much about MapleStory. Back in 2008, I had it installed on my family’s Gateway laptop, and I played a little bit of it. But I never really plugged in much time. In fact, I think I skipped the opening segment and just threw caution to the wind, repeatedly getting killed as a low-level player. Not that I cared, as Team Fortress 2 had my interest instead. So, I checked out of MapleStory pretty quickly to go back to TF2.

If I’m being honest, though? I always regretted skipping out on MapleStory. A lot of my friends have fond memories of trudging through the 2D side-scrolling MMO. I even knew of a guy who treated the MapleStory trading system like it was the actual stock market. I kind of wish I had the opportunity to experience the game for myself in the same way my friends did.

Luckily, I’m about to get that opportunity.

Get ready to relive your 2005 adventures

Global MapleStory: Classic World had its reveal yesterday during a Global MapleStory 20th anniversary livestream, promising “a nostalgic experience” intended to be a “faithful recreation” of the original game. And, yes, that means MapleStory veteran Miyoung “Nemi” Oh will be leading the Classic World team, assuring the game feels just like the old-school MapleStory experience fans all fell in love with during the 2000s.

“I was lucky to be one of the very first designers to join the original team when Wizet started in 2001. I helped to shape the early days of MapleStory. When the game first launched in Korea, I was in charge of designing almost all of its early content,” Nemi said. “It was so much fun working with the original MapleStory team to create it. Now, based on those experiences and memories, we are bringing back the nostalgic feel of early MapleStory in a new way.”

Gameplay footage reveals a return to the original, 2000s-esque pixel aesthetic. That means simpler designs and simpler level textures. With that familiar 2D platforming setup — complete with players chatting with speech bubbles above their heads. Yes, the game looks exactly like the original 2000s build. Nemi promises it will be a “faithful recreation of the early MapleStory experience.”

MapleStory: Classic World was reportedly planned for quite a long time. And, no, it won’t just be a dump of an old build with a few netcoding tweaks. The MapleStory team promises quality of life improvements from contemporary Global MapleStory. More info is planned for “the second half of 2025,” seemingly at the upcoming MapleCon LA 2025 in October.

Your friends might be playing ‘MapleStory: Classic World’ around Xmas time, just like 20 years ago

Now, will MapleStory: Classic World blow up on launch? I mean, it’s possible. RuneScape: Dragonwilds just dropped, and it’s already proven incredibly popular by tapping into millennial RuneScape nostalgia. Not to mention, 2013’s Old-School RuneScape remains relatively popular too, with the game still averaging around a 1,200-player peak on Steam every day.

If MapleStory: Classic World launches around the holiday season, I expect it’ll be a popular MMO flavor of the month while millennials and zoomers are sitting at home with nothing to do. Just imagine every other Twitch streamer returning for Classic World. I can see the chart-topping numbers now.

Either way, expect more info about the old-school recreation later this year. I may just have to play it myself.