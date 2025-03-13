March Is the Best Time to Break Up With Someone

If you’re on TikTok, you likely have heard of the “March Theory,” which basically labels the month as a time to leave unfulfilling relationships or seek out a new partner.

According to Angelika Koch, relationship and breakup expert at Taimi, many unhappy couples delay their breakups due to Valentine’s Day. But once March hits, it’s fair game—which might be partially why so many couples seem to part ways during this spring month.

“By the time March comes, cuffing season is ending,” Koch said. “People realize they don’t want to stay in relationships that no longer serve them—and they’re ready for a ‘hot summer’ of freedom and fun.”

While spring and summer both pack more adventure and spontaneity, “Winter is about comfort and companionship,” Koch noted. “People often stay in relationships just to get through the colder months.’

But when the weather gets warmer and the days get longer, “People start craving freedom and excitement, realizing they’re ready to move on from relationships that no longer fulfill them,” said Koch.

For some, this might look like ending a dead or toxic relationship. For others, it might be dipping their toes back into the dating world.

March Is the Best Time to Breakup, According to This New Theory

“March is when everything in nature wakes up, and people feel that same pull toward renewal,” Koch explained. “It’s the ideal time to start fresh—whether that’s getting back into the dating scene or building something new with someone special.”

“With longer days and warmer weather, people naturally become more social and optimistic,” she continued. “March sparks a sense of adventure, making it easier to meet new people and embrace the possibilities of love.”

Now, just because March has arrived does not mean your relationship is doomed—even if it’s been a bit rocky lately. Many couples choose to stay together and work through their differences, viewing springtime as a sense of renewal within their relationship. It can be a time to spice things up or plan more adventurous dates.

On the other hand, “If you’re single, this is your sign to get out there—there’s a whole world of people ready to explore love again,” Koch said. “March is absolutely a season of opportunity.”