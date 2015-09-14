Marching Through Police Lines: Breaking Borders (Dispatch 3)

As migrants and refugees continue to flow into Europe, Röszke Camp in Hungary just across the border from Serbia has become a pivotal point in the journey for thousands. People are desperate to avoid Hungarian officials for fear of being registered in the country and possibly returned there at a later date.

With the number of frustrated and exhausted refugees increasing, protests and breakouts are becoming more frequent at Röszke Camp. Many fear that these actions, often caused by misinformation and confusion, will lead to punishment by the Hungarian police, which only increases the desperation felt by those entering the country.

Videos by VICE

VICE News joined hundreds of migrants and refugees as they attempted to march through police lines and continue on their journey to Western Europe.

Watch: Police Resistance at the Gateway: Breaking Borders (Dispatch 2)

Read: Escape From Yarmouk: A Family’s Journey to Germany From Hell on Earth in Syria