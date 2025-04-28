Mariah The Scientist Confirms Release Date for Young Thug’s New Album

Young Thug is gearing up to drop Uy Scuti, the Atlanta rapper’s first album since he got out of jail on a plea deal last year.

According to Thug’s girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist, Uy Scuti is scheduled to arrive on May 9. Mariah confirmed the album’s imminent release in a comment on Instagram.

Videos by VICE

“I can’t wait until May 9,” she wrote. “Pls change the date, Mr. Uy Scuti.”

Young Thug’s new album ‘UY SCUTI’ dropping May 9‼️👀



▪️ Confirmed by Mariah The Scientist pic.twitter.com/hsMZox0g6s — RapTV (@Rap) April 27, 2025

Young Thug Just Dropped a New Single

The news comes days after Thugger joined forces with Future for his latest single “Money on Money,” which dropped last week alongside an accompanying video and features production from Southside, Wheezy, Beatzbyrrose, Dez Wright, and 9jay.

Upon arrival, Uy Scuti will mark Young Thug’s first post-jail release, while serving as his first full-length project since 2023’s Business Is Business. Back in October, Thug was released from jail after pleading guilty to a reduced charge in the YSL RICO trial, receiving a sentence of time served plus 15 years of probation. At the time, the Barter 6 rapper had been incarcerated for over 900 days since his initial arrest in May 2022.

During a recent interview with GQ, Thug detailed what it was like hitting the studio to craft Uy Scuti.

“It came easy,” he said about the recording process. “I never lost it. Nothing. I never lost it. I listened to music in jail, and I listened to music sometimes in court and things like that, so I never lost it. I was still up to par on what was going on for the most part.”

The So Much Fun rapper added that it was a “whole different feeling” recording new music after spending more than two years in jail. “Because you’re just in court fighting for your life,” he explained. “And now you’re in a studio at home surrounded by love and beats.”