Mars Caves May Hold Clues of Ancient Water and Life

A research team led by Shenzhen University says eight newly studied Martian caves that appear to have been cracked open by volcanic drama were also likely sculpted by ancient water. If there was water, maybe there was also life? That’s the theory, at least.

Their study, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, focuses on Hebrus Valles, a region of arid, rough Martian valleys that’s riddled with sinkholes. On Earth, sinkholes often appear when water dissolves soft rock like limestone, hollowing out caverns until the surface collapses in on itself. Mars, being Mars, usually forms sinkholes through volcanic activity instead. But these Hebrus Valles holes look a little…watery. Like the kind of sinkholes carved by water here on Earth.

The scientists pulled mineralogical data from NASA’s Mars Global Surveyor and Mars Odyssey orbiters. They found water-soluble materials and sulfates at the sinkhole sites, along with hydrogen signatures that hint at past moisture. Then they built 3D models of the depressions using satellite imagery. The shapes matched what you’d expect from caves carved by water rather than volcanic vents.

If confirmed, these would be the first known water-carved caves (aka, karstic caves) on Mars. This would mean we’d be adding a whole new category of Martian caverns to our understanding of Martian geology—ones formed by the slow, steady eroding power of water.

But, of course, when it comes to Mars, the only thing anyone outside of the scientific world cares about is whether any of this means there was once or maybe is currently life on Mars. The caves offer natural insulation from the planet’s frigid cold and devastating dust storms that can go on for years. Mars is also highly irradiated. In short, it’s a bit ironic that anyone fantasizes about building a colony on Mars when it’s so actively inhospitable to life of almost any sort. If Mars ever hosted life, or is currently home to life that’s just barely clinging on, these water-carved caves might be its last hiding spot.

The researchers say the next step is to send a mission into these caves to take a proper look.