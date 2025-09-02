Marshall Unveils a Subwoofer and Cheaper Soundbar

Who doesn’t love a good follow-up rock n’ roll album? It sure shuts up the haters who hand-wave away the success of a debut album as a flash in the pan or, worse, deride the band as a one-hit wonder.

Marshall Amplification, the most archetypal and legendary of rock n’ roll amplifiers, followed up this spring’s release of its first soundbar, the Heston 120, with a smaller, more affordable soundbar. Enter stage right, the Heston 60.

And does it count as a supergroup now that the long-awaited subwoofer, the Heston Sub 200, has joined the lineup? Just like the glam metal band Poison sang, you can look, but you can’t touch. Not until September 23, when these two beasts go on sale.

cookies n’ cream rock n’ roll

You can get both the Heston 60 and Heston Sub 200 in the classic black that anybody pictures when they imagine a Marshall amplifier on stage behind a rock god or goddess. Marshall did something interesting and made them available in cream white, too.

Somebody pinch me, because as much of a sucker as I am for the classic black when it comes to Marshall amps, that cream white is just stunningly gorgeous. The gold accents that pop so beautifully on the black aren’t lost against the cream white.

It looks very classy, like a Lincoln Town Car that’s been hot rodded to blow the doors off any Corvette stupid enough to challenge it at a stoplight.

The Heston 60 soundbar retails for $700, a fair chunk of change cheaper than the larger, more powerful Heston 120 soundbar that goes for $1,000. The Heston Sub 200 pairs with either soundbar, and its price tag is $500.

At least the countdown party for these two drops isn’t that long. You can’t pre-order them, but they’ll begin shipping out when they launch for sale on September 23.