You Can Now Buy the Marshall Heston 60 and Sub 200

Marshall Amplification launched its first soundbar, the Heston 120, earlier this year to wild interest. After all, it’s taken 63 years for the company to enter the soundbar space.

Ok, that’s not entirely fair. Soundbars weren’t around in 1962 when Marshall was off being founded in London, and by the end of the decade Marshall amps were the peanut butter to rock n’ roll’s jelly, being on stage behind any rocker worth their salt.

Now Marshall has released the Heston 60, a more affordable soundbar, alongside the Sub 200 subwoofer. As of Tuesday, September 23, 2025, you can take ’em home. Notice that I say “more affordable” and not budget.

a budget sound upgrade

If you want to take home a Heston 60 soundbar, it’ll cost you $700. It’s not quite Sonos Beam money, which runs cheaper, but then again it’s a fair chunk of change cheaper than the larger, more powerful Heston 120 soundbar, which goes for $1,000.

The Heston Sub 200 pairs with either soundbar, and its price tag is $500. While rigging up a soundbar is the first step in massively improving the tinny, cheap sound oozing out of your TV’s built-in speakers (unless you want to drop serious money on a five-channel surround sound system), the subwoofer should be the next step.

Subwoofers give you that thumping bass for thick, goopy, bone-rattling sound, whether it’s a Snoop track you’re listening to or the ludicrous explosions of a Die Hard action movie.

You can pick up the Heston 60 and Sub 200 in classic black with gold accents—the classic Marshall Amplification look. Or you can get them in cream white. It’s less traditional, but it blends in nicely for a classy look in the living room and somehow maintains that slightly dangerous edge befitting a hard rock amp brand.