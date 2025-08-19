Marvel Rivals Devs Got the Green Light to Create Original Characters

Marvel Rivals has done pretty well. Even with some mixed reviews on Steam, it’s been generally well-received. I’ve enjoyed my time with it, in part because it does a great job of mixing up the characters. You get some of the obvious popular ones, and then you jump into a match and suddenly a shark is ruining your whole play. It’s a great time. And now, Marvel Rivals developer NetEase officially has the green light to make original characters.

Speaking with MP1st, Marvel Rivals game director Guangyun Chen was asked about the recent introduction of original characters in Marvel-related projects.

“Yes, we are allowed to introduce original characters in Marvel Rivals,” Chen revealed, adding, “Stay tuned.”

We Should Get More Actual Marvel Characters in rivals Before Any Originals

Who knows when these original characters will come, as the list of actual Marvel characters available to NetEase is impossibly long as it is. After all, it took forever for them to stop teasing Blade and actually put him in the game. I assume (and hope) there are way more X-Men on the way.

Personally, I’d love to see if they can pull off Cyclops. I feel like he’d be a great addition to the game. But we also don’t need any more duelist characters right now. Professor X, as a Vanguard using his psychic abilities, might go crazy. I’m just throwing stuff at a wall.

At any rate, it would seem we’re a long way off from seeing these original characters hit the game. But I do wonder which Marvel property they would pull from first.

I don’t see NetEase going full-blown original for Marvel Rivals in that they create a character with its own universe. The easier route is making an “original” from an existing universe and character pool. An original character from the Doctor Strange universe, for example, could be fun to see. But please, no more spider-people.