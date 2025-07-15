‘Marvel Rivals’ Releases “Thong” Skin for The Thing and Players Are Losing It

Marvel Rivals revealed a new lineup of skins coming to the Summer Special Event. However, players immediately went wild over the game’s new outfit for The Thing, which has the Fantastic Four hero wearing a skimpy Speedo.

‘Marvel Rivals’ Announces The Thing “Thong” Skin for Summer Special Event

Marvel Rivals is officially hitting the beach, as the Summer Special Event on July 17 features new swimsuit skins. Luna Snow, Thor, and The Thing will all have vacation attire that can be unlocked with the Premium version of the event’s battle pass. Hilariously, though, players are mainly only interested in The Thing’s skin, instead of the usual outfits you would expect to be popular.

On X, players immediately began to meme the new Fantastic Four summer ‘Sunshine Thing’ outfit. Fans of the online shooter have jokingly called it “The Thong” — which is perfectly spot-on. The new Marvel Rivals outfit was such a hit with the fandom that “The Thong” even began trending on social media. And yes, I had to do a double-take when I saw “Thong” trending in the video game category. The last thing I expected was Ben Grimm. But sometimes, the gaming community gets things right.

The Thing Speedo outfit was actually featured in the Fantastic Four comics and went viral online this year. So many players were surprised that NetEase added it to the game. “Oh my god they actually did it. He’s SO BEAUTIFUL,” a user wrote. Another player exclaimed, “This has to be the only game who actually gives us what we want.” Other fans simply spammed GIFs of Leonardo DiCaprio throwing money at the screen.

All Summer Special Event Skins

While The Thing is taking up all the spotlight, the Marvel Rivals Summer Special Event has additional outfits, as mentioned earlier. Luna Snow has a stylish one-piece bathing suit skin called “Cool Summer.” Players who participate in the event can also unlock Thor’s “Worthy Waves” skin for free.

However, Luna and The Thing require you to purchase the Premium version if you want to unlock the outfits permanently. Additionally, Luna Snow also has a new VFX and MVP screen that can be obtained during the Summer Special Event. The new MVP animation has Luna catching a wave in the ocean while riding on a surfboard.

The Marvel Rivals Summer Special Event goes live on July 17 at 2 AM PT. So, if you want to get your hands on The Thing’s Thong skin, make sure to unlock it before the season ends on August 15, 2025. And there is the new Luna Snow and Thor unlockable as well, I guess. With Marvel Rivals‘ recent drop in players, perhaps The Thing’s Speedo is the perfect excuse for players to get back into the game.