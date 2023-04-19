Noted Anti-LGBT Activist Matt Walsh’s Twitter Account Was Hacked to Promote a Song About Gay Sex

The Twitter account belonging to notorious far-right troll Matt Walsh, which has 1.7 million followers, appeared to be hacked on Tuesday night, with the attacker posting overtly racist and homophobic tweets.

The hacker also used the opportunity to promote a song called “Sassy Shooters” from an artist named “Gabriel <3” that opens with a man singing the line, “put that dick in my ass.”

While the half dozen posts on Walsh’s hacked account have already been removed, the link to the song remains on Walsh’s profile on Wednesday morning.

Walsh is best-known for producing videos for the Daily Wire, the conservative media company founded by Ben Shapiro. Walsh is a superstar of the right-wing outrage machine; he has used his platform to threaten to execute doctors who provide healthcare to trans people, called the Pride flag a “hate symbol,” and has fantasized about police officers violently beating up drag performers.

Matt Walsh has more than just a hacked Twitter account. his SIM card was hijacked. or his phone was physically stolen. or maybe it is just really him. pic.twitter.com/wKGz64HRkw — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) April 19, 2023

The account appears to have been hacked at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening. The first tweet posted by the hacker referenced the song: “I ain’t a Gangsta, I’m a Sassy Shoota.”

The hacker then posted a series of tweets about other right-wing figures including Ben Shapiro, Joe Rogan, and Andrew Tate. The hacker also pinned a tweet to the top of Walsh’s account that read: “My pronouns are That/N***a.”

But potentially even more troubling for the anti-LGBTQ activist than having an explicit song about gay sex linked at the top of his profile, is the fact the hacker posted a picture that suggests they have access to much more than just Walsh’s Twitter account.

The hacker tweeted “My Twitter Isn’t Hacked, This is Just The Real Me Coming Out” alongside a photo of an iPhone screen showing messages that suggest either Walsh’s phone had been stolen or his phone number had been spoofed.

The picture shows a list of messages sent to Walsh’s phone number and suggests that Walsh’s Google and Microsoft accounts were also targeted. The screenshot showed messages from these companies sending codes used in two-factor authentication systems.

Another message from a number that is registered to a Daily Wire executive simply reads: “Your Twitter has been hacked.”

Using text messages in two-factor authentication has repeatedly been shown to be vulnerable to hackers, who are able to use personal information about their targets to convince carriers to switch their account to a new SIM card and therefore receive the codes sent to verify their identity.

Indeed, Twitter recently took steps to prevent this type of attack. Last month it stopped allowing users to use text messages as their two-factor authentication method—unless they were subscribed to the company’s $8-a-month Twitter Blue service. Clicking on the blue checkmark on Walsh’s account shows that he is one of those subscribers.

The tweets posted by the hacker were quickly removed from Walsh’s account but he has yet to remove the link to the Sassy Shooter song on Spotify, or the Minecraft-style profile picture that Gabriel <3 also uses on their Spotify profile.

The artist, who is verified on Spotify, has only one song listed there, and according to the site’s own stats, it has been streamed almost 15,000 times. There is no identifying information on the account, or on the SoundCloud and YouTube accounts where the artist has also posted the song.

Walsh did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and he has not posted an update on Twitter or any other social media platforms to address the hack.

But the worst may be yet to come for Walsh: As well as suggesting they have had access to a lot more of Walsh’s personal information via his Google and Microsoft accounts, the hacker also tweeted, “I’m leaking the DMs soon.”

