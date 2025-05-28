Matty Matheson’s Hardcore Band Pig Pen Serves Up New Single ‘Rabid Beach’

Earlier this year, it was announced that celebrity chef and The Bear star/producer Matty Matheson had started a new hardcore band, Pig Pen. Now, they’ve dropped a brand-new single, “Rabid Beach,” along with a music video.

The new song is a fast, thrashy punk track with big ’80s crossover vibes. It’s a perfect opening jam for the band’s forthcoming album, Mental Mentality. The song’s hand-drawn animation video treatment is by artist Jesi Jordan, who perfectly captured the rage and transformation.

Videos by VICE

You can watch the video for “Rabid Beach” below and stream the track here.

Play video

Pig Pen is Matty Matheson (vocals), Wade MacNeil (guitar), Daniel Romano (guitar), Ian Romano (drums), and Tommy Major (bass). Notably, Matheson is a former VICE personality who is maybe most familiar to audiences these days for his role as Neil Fak on FX’s The Bear.

As previously noted, “Rabid Beach” is the first song on Pig Pen’s debut album, Mental Mentality, which is set to drop on June 27th, via Flatspot Records. The band previously released the title track as their first-ever single, and you can read our thoughts on that by clicking here.

Matheson shared some insight behind the subject matter on Mental Madness, explaining that it sticks to themes related to “mental health shit” such as isolation, loneliness, and “letting your mind destroy you.”

“You can be having a beautiful day, surrounded by friends,” Matheson explained in a statement shared via press release, “and your brain can continuously ruin it. No matter how good or bad your life is, you can still hate yourself. I’ve got to ask myself why am I feeling the ways I’m feeling?”

Pig Pen Mental Madness Tracklist:

Rabid Beach Heat Wave Pig Pen Power Love Train Mental Mentality Highway Venom Moon Rising Problem Mind Howl & Veil XJXIXDX

Mental Madness is available for preorder now through Flatspot Records.