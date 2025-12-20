Minimalism Is Boring, So Enjoy This Maximalist Buying Guide for People Who Love Color, Clutter, and Chaos

I’m tired of the all-white bathrooms that look like sterile hospitals and the minimalist living rooms that are probably as comfortable as a concrete sidewalk. Where’s the fun? Where’s the art? What about the weird? When did home design become so blah? I think the Kardashians are partly to blame.

These products are not holistic or healing. They won’t help you detox or meditate. But they are enchanting in their own unique ways, bringing pizzazz to your home so the day never feels boring. I think clean living can be great, with all the kale and organic cotton sheets and whatnot, but not everything in our home has to be health-forward. Some things can just be rad. And these are some of those things.

Add a few of these maximalist home items to your space to bring the odd and outrageous back into your life. This is for people who are doing the most.

Wow people with this easy-to-apply wallpaper mural. It’s dripping with feminine energy and drama, so no one can say your place is boring or bland. I love the soft colors, intricate designs, and show-stopping flair that will make any room more interesting and alluring. It’s also way cheaper than hiring someone to paint a mural.

Curate a campy, retro vibe with this wild wallpaper. It’s an outer space scene complete with pin-up astronauts, freaky aliens, rocketships, and more. The vivid colors, funky scene, and ‘50s comicbook-style are sure to make a statement — and that statement is that you’re a cool person with stellar taste.

This dramatic gold-framed mirror oozes extravagance, adding a regal flair to your home. It’s undeniably a maximalist piece, and it gives your house an air of importance. Every time you look in the mirror, you can imagine you’re a medieval princess or knight and lean into the gilded vibe.

Is it furry? Does it have tentacles? It’s hard to tell, but no one can say this light pendant is basic. It’s whacky and weird and sure to start conversations with anyone who walks into your home. These kinds of pieces fit what I like to call the Jellyfish Aesthetic, which brings in otherworldly and fluid shapes that mesmerize and maybe confuse a little too.

The Sistine Chapel has nothing on your pad. This chandelier medallion goes on the ceiling above your light fixture, turning your home into a grand location where tourists snap photos and ooo and ahhh. With a gold rim, fluffy white clouds, and little baby angels flying around, this ethereal piece is hard to ignore.

Transform your living room arrangement into a flourishing garden with this eccentric flower chair. It looks like a lily (or something like that; I’m not a botanist) and has push arms and a seat, so it’s much comfier than sitting on an actual flower. It comes in an assortment of colors, but if you want to stay away from “clean” styles, I recommend the dramatic orange or vibrant red.

This frilly chair can also make your living room feel like a verdant garden. It has petal-like appliqué all over it, offering a dynamic and fluid aesthetic that brings your space to life. The large size also prevents that “clean living” aesthetic, since it’s so robust and eye-catching. Pair it with a contrasting throw pillow to amp up the look.

I know conversation pits are a fun trend, but it’s hard to dig out a hole in your house to create one. However, this ottoman and sofa set is a brilliant alternative. The hard angles, bright geometric patterns, and ample seating mean it will define your space and ensure no one describes your house as minimalist. You can lean into that Moroccan aesthetic or mix it up with vintage pieces for an eclectic style.

Let’s ditch the clear vases and try something a little more fun and funny. This vase looks like a hot dog, but it will hold your beautiful, fresh flowers. I don’t generally think of hot dogs when buying a bouquet, but the contrast here is fascinating and a tiny bit silly. That’s the kind of style that flies in the face of “clean living.”

Whether you partake in cannabis or not, this poster has a striking energy that will catch people off guard. With a marijuana nug hairdo, this lady exudes a chaotic and absurd vibe that keeps your home hip and edgy. It feels weird that she’s smoking a cigarette instead of a joint, but the poster isn’t meant to be logical.

Okay, this pillow is quite as out there as other items I’ve highlighted here. It’s perfect if you want something unique and bold, but not wildly weird. The butterfly, with a set of hypnotic eyes on its wings, is a soft brown hue, and the design is beaded onto the cream white pillow. It’s elegant while still being intriguing.

This four-faced flower vase has a strange style that makes you want to take a closer look. The gold profiles of the vases add a touch of shine, while the deadpan expressions make the faces feel like they’re guarding your fresh flowers. Its abstract aura pairs well with your more colorful pieces or other golden items.

It’s a poodle; it’s a balloon; it’s an end table. This table looks like it belongs in a modern art museum, but you can have it in your living room to make a statement. With a gold and ombre design and shint, metallic texture, it’s truly a one-of-a-kind piece that can redefine any room.

Why have a table with four legs when you can have one held up by a hand? It’s like someone is always serving you a glass of wine or yummy appetizer whenever you place something on the glass top. I’ll admit, there’s something slightly freaky about this, but in a way that makes your home unique and artistic.

Forget the solid-colored rug and walk through a field of flowers every time you cross your living room. This rug is made with a supple wool and viscose blend, but looks like a thriving bed of flowers. It’s teaming with lovely colors and fluffy flower silhouettes. Wherever you place it, it’ll bring a lively and organic feel while still being tasteful and artsy.

Instead of floral and organic, you can also opt for a more modern, vaporwave-style rug. This one looks like digital pixels that have melted together, creating a surreal and hypnotic appearance that would definitely not fit in a minimalist home. It comes in a myriad of color options and can bring a futuristic and abstract element to your space.

Not quite the Pink Panther, but close, this pink tiger rug is a cheeky addition to your hallway or welcome area. It has a cartoonish style while still looking artistic and high-end. The pink hues bring a fun flair to the floor, and the unorthodox tiger shape keeps things interesting and a little wild.

If you want something unusual and eclectic, but nothing too crazy, this velvet floor lamp is a delightful option. The fuzzy material brings texture and softness to your room’s aesthetic, but it’s not weird enough for anyone to find it off-putting. It’s the perfect balance between effortless style and an eclectic energy.