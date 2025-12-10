Mega Garchomp Z Is Missing in Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC. Here’s How to Actually Get It.

The Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC Mega Dimension is out now on the Nintendo Switch 2. However, you may be wondering where to find Mega Garchomp Z. Here is how to get the new Garchompite Z Mega Stone in PLZA.

How to get Mega garchomp z in Pokémon legends z-a

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company, X @UniteVids

If you are making your way through the Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC, you may be wondering where Mega Garchomp Z is. You aren’t alone! After the full Mega Dimension Pokédex leaked in October, the new Sinnoh Mega Evolution was one of the first things I was going to look for. Unfortunately, Mega Garchomp Z isn’t currently in the Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC. Yes, you read that right.

According to dataminers, Mega Garchomp Z is currently locked behind an event in Pokémon Legends Z-A and is not catchable. Interestingly, the new Mega Evolution is in the game’s files; it’s just currently locked. As a result, the new Mega Garchomp Z design has been fully leaked online. We’ve embedded a few in-game images of the new evolution form in this article so you can get a preview of what to expect.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company, X @ElChicoEevee, @palkiaorigin

Unfortunately, this means we can’t currently get Mega Garchomp Z. Just like the Diancie and Mewtwo Pokémon Legends Z-A event, the Sinnoh Pokémon’s new Z-form is going to be released at a later date as a distribution. We’ll get a Garchompite Z Mega Stone through the PLZA Mystery Gift feature.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

As said above, we currently don’t have a Mega Garchomp Z release date in the Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC. However, looking at previous distributions, we might have an educated guess. PLZA was officially released on October 16, and the Diancie event took place on November 6. That is 21 days from when the game launched.

So the Garchomp Z release date could be on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, should Game Freak continue the same release pattern. However, this is pure speculation. Plus, I’m not sure if they would actually drop a Mystery Gift event on New Year’s Eve. But I still would expect Garchomp Z to be added to PLZA DLC within the next month or so.

Mega Garchomp Z Leaked Stats in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company, X @palkiaorigin

While we don’t know a definitive release date, we do have leaked Mega Garchomp Z stats. Just like the in-game character model, dataminers were able to uncover the Pokémon’s Pokédex entry and full stats. For your convenience, here are the Mega Garchomp Z leaked stats in PLZA:

HP: 108

108 ATK: 130

130 DEF: 85

85 S. ATK: 141

141 SPD: 85

85 SPE: 151

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company, X @ElChicoEevee, @palkiaorigin

At a glance, the new Mega Garchomp Z looks really powerful. It not only has an equally high ATK and Special ATK, but it has one of the game’s highest Speed stats. Not to mention it can use the new Z-moves, which lets you spam powerful attacks with almost no load times.

Unfortunately, we’ll just have to wait a bit longer before we can get our hands on the highly anticipated Mega Z form. On the positive side, the Mega Dimension DLC is pretty big. So I imagine it will take most players a few weeks to complete everything. So at least there is that.