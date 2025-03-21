Mercury Retrograde Is Back. Here’s What to Expect.

Whether you’re a couch astrologer or simply a resident of the internet, you likely know it’s currently Mercury retrograde—seeing as it’s all over social media.

This is the first Mercury retrograde of the year. It began on Saturday, March 15, and will continue until Monday, April 7. And, as always, it’s causing concern, as the astrological event is synonymous with chaos.

According to astrologers all across the online space, these 3 weeks will be full of misunderstandings and meltdowns, as Mercury is the planet of communication.

A slightly more scientific explanation of mercury retrograde can be found in The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

“Three to four times a year, the planet Mercury appears to travel backward across the sky. We refer to these periods as times when Mercury is in apparent retrograde motion or simply ‘Mercury retrograde,’” the publication states.

“To those who practice astrology, these times were traditionally associated with confusion, delay, and frustration,” the almanac continued. “Think undelivered love letters, email blunders, and frazzled travel plans!”

Despite the high potential for disorder, it can be an introspective period if you’re willing to embrace it. According to The Old Famer’s Almanac, Mercury retrogrades are the ideal time to reflect on the past and listen to your intuition.

“Coincidences can be extraordinary,” its website reads.

Lisa Stardust, a New York City-based astrologer, explained in a TODAY article that during this particular retrograde, Mercury is moving between the fire sign of Aries and the water sign of Pisces—which might be why it’s so chaotic.

“While Aries is a confrontational sign that pushes us to have excitable emotions, the retrograde might repress such sentiments and make us passive,” Stardust wrote. “Mercury swims into Pisces [on] March 29, the day of the solar eclipse in Aries, making any emotions inconsistent.

“Given the Mercury retrograde is in a water sign, it will be hard for us to articulate our thoughts clearly,” she continued. “As a result, miscommunications are even more likely, so be sure that you’re being direct. Travel delays, as well as accidents, are also common during Mercury retrograde—so be careful.”