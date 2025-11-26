Meta Is Offering Some People a Trade-in Offer on Meta AI Glasses

Those who add a pair of Meta AI glasses, either Ray-Ban (except the Ray-Ban Display) or Oakley, may see a trade-in offer pop up in their cart. I hedge and say “may” because it seems that not everyone is receiving this deal, and some who did are receiving different price offers.

What’s going on with MEta AI Glasses?

The offer was noted on the r/RaybanMeta subreddit in a November 21 post. The original poster’s screenshot of the offer shows Meta offering a discount of $113 for trading in a first-generation pair of Ray-Ban Meta glasses, and $70 for a slew of earbuds from Apple, Beats, and Samsung.

Eligible items for trade-in include the Apple AirPods Pro 2, Apple AirPods 4, Apple AirPods 3, Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, Beats Studio Buds +, Beats Fit Pro, Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1), Samsung Galaxy Buds3, Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE.

Meta has kept mum on what’s happening. There’s been no blog post, press release, or other official announcement on their part. The most likely conclusion I can jump to, based on the theory we can hypothesize, is that Meta is testing out whether this deal entices enough people to be worth their time before they launch it to the masses, if they even have an interest in doing so.

It’s not just Meta clearing out old stock. Even though the top-of-the-line Ray-Ban Displays seem to be excluded from the deal, the Oakley HSTNs are included, and they only just debuted this past summer.

An Android Central reporter said their offers from Meta were slightly different from those reported on the Reddit thread. Other users are reporting that Meta doesn’t offer them the trade-in deal at all. If that happens and you’re interested in taking advantage of it, try a different device.

Switch to your phone, tablet, or laptop. Try a different browser. It’s not guaranteed, but it’s worth a shot. Those who do receive the deal have until December 31, 2025, to take advantage of it.