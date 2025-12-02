Metalcore Band Memphis May Fire’s Production Truck Driver Had to Be Cut out of Vehicle After Serious Accident

Memphis May Fire’s current tour has been dealt a big setback. A production truck carrying the metalcore band’s gear got into a serious accident en route. Emergency responders had to “cut out” the driver of the truck, according to MMF frontman Matty Mullins.

“Yesterday started with a phone call we never want to get. The truck carrying all of our equipment hit a patch of ice, lost control, and flipped on the highway,” Mullins wrote on social media. “The driver had to be cut out of the vehicle by first responders, but we’re incredibly grateful to be able to say he is safe and relatively unharmed. His safety was our number one priority.”

Videos by VICE

Some of the band’s “gear made it out of the wreckage.” Mullins clarified, however, that “most of our production did not.”

“Video, lighting, and a lot of other pieces were completely destroyed,” Mullins continued. “Our crew showed up in the most unbelievable way. They rallied together, salvaged what they could, and somehow got our essential gear to Chicago so last night’s show could still happen. We can’t express how thankful we are for them.”

Memphis May Fire’s current tour is with Rain City Drive, Nevertel, and If Not For Me. It will seemingly press onward, though what the shows will look like could be anybody’s guess.

Memphis May Fire is committed to finishing their tour

“As of now, we don’t know when we’ll be able to replace the full production on this tour, but we’re looking at every possible option,” he explained. “What we do know is that the shows will go on. This band, this crew, and this community won’t quit.”

Mullins finally offered the band’s gratitude to everyone who showed them support. “To our fans: thank you for being the heart and soul of this tour. Your energy, your voices, your passion, THAT is what makes every night unforgettable,” he said. “Whether we’re standing in front of a full production or none at all, we’re going to give you everything we’ve got.

We love you all.”

12/03 Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

12/05 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

12/06 Missoula, MT @ Wilma

12/07 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

12/09 San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

12/10 Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

12/11 Las Vegas, NV @ The Portal

12/12 Tucson, AZ @ Encore

12/14 Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

12/15 Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

12/16 Fayetteville, AR @ Ozark Music Hall