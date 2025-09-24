4 of the Nastiest Metalcore Riffs From the Early 2000s

The metalcore scene of the early 2000s was dominated by a lot of thrashy guitar and heavy breakdowns, but there was no shortage of solid, nasty riffs.

From Avenged Sevenfold to Norma Jean, the style may have changed a bit, but every band was clearly just as influenced by complex guitar parts as they were by hardcore bravado. Some bands just pulled it off a little better… let’s take a look at a few…

Videos by VICE

“I Been Gone a Long Time” – Every Time I Die

Play video

The Buffalo, NY boys in Every Time I Die exploded onto the scene with their 2000 debut album, Last Night in Town, but really proved themselves a few years later with their chaotic, riff-heavy sophomore album, Hot Damn!

While there are almost too many incredible riffs to pick just one, there’s no denying that the album’s third track, “I Been Gone a Long Time,” is a clear standout. Guitarists Jordan Buckley and And Williams just run all up and down the frets before dropping into one of the album’s best breakdowns, complete with accompanying cowbell.

“Electronic Throat” – He Is Legend

Play video

After launching themselves into high-profile status with their Solid State Records debut, I Am Hollywood, North Carolina’s He Is Legend dug deep into their southern roots for their third album, Suck Out The Poison.

While I can’t say for certain they’d been listening to Pantera’s The Great Southern Trendkill when they wrote these songs, it just feels so plausible, especially on “Electronic Throat,” which starts with the most country riff you’ll find in any early 2000s metalcore song, and then later employs a tone that feels taken right out of Dimebag Darrell’s repetoir, circa the “Drag the Waters.”

“Desperate Times” – Killswitch Engage

Play video

Their first (and only?) attempt at writing a sludge track, Killswitch Engage slowed things way down for “Desperate Times,” a track from their fourth album, As Daylight Dies, and quite possibly my favorite KsE song of all time.

From the start of the song, guitarists Adam D. and Joel Stroetzel chug through a grimy riff that would make any Crowbar fan stop and turn their head. It comes back at the end of the song with an epic layer of choral sounds while Howard Jones sings, “In these desperate times, this I plead: when all else fails, remember me.”

“Annihilation (N.W.D.)” – Throwdown

Play video

This one is almost certainly gonna be a controversial pick, but it’s a good idea, and I stand by it.

Throwdown was a hardcore band at the beginning of their career, no doubt, but they began to lean more into metalcore by the time they got around to Vendetta, their fourth album. And frankly, it fuckin’ worked.

Incorporating metal riffs into their beatdown sound was a great move, and gave us “Annihilation (NWD),” the penultimate track on the album. As with He Is Legend, the riff certainly feels like it’s inspired by Pantera’s Dimebag Darrell, and there’s just no better way to pay homage to that late, great Riff Titan.