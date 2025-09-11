Hulu’s New Docuseries ‘Into the Void’ Will Cover Heavy Metal’s Darkest Moments Like the Death of Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitarist Randy Rhoads

Hulu has announced a brand new docuseries, Into The Void, which will cover many dark moments in heavy metal history, such as the death of Randy Rhoads, who is most well known for his time playing guitar with Ozzy Osbourne.

In a press release, Hulu says of the series: “Into The Void is a groundbreaking documentary series that explores the epic struggles and the cultural impacts made by Heavy Metal’s most compelling artists. Their intensely personal stories about finding success offer an intoxicating combo of volume and distortion delivered via pulsating tales of murder, addiction, rebellion, and redemption.”

The series — which borrows its title from a Black Sabbath song by the same name — is created and executive-produced by Jason Eisener and Evan Husney, the team behind Dark Side of the Ring, which is VICE TV’s most-watched series of all time.

“Into The Void is an intimate, unflinching journey behind the curtain of heavy metal,” the press release adds, “one that reveals a deeper, darker, and far more human side of the genre than most fans have ever seen. Beneath the high-octane performances and screaming guitars lie raw undercurrents of trauma, loss, identity, resilience, and personal transformation.”

“Told through archival footage mixed with first-hand accounts and never-before-heard stories,” Hulu went on to say, “the series goes beyond the headlines to explore the emotional sagas that shaped some of the most talked-about—and misunderstood—figures in music.”

As noted, the first episode will follow the story of Randy Rhoads, “a musical prodigy who cemented himself as one of heavy metal’s greatest guitarists. His bandmates and collaborators, including Sharon Osbourne, reflect on his legacy and the horrific accident that took him too soon.”

Subsequent episodes will follow the stories of artists like Judas Priest, Wendy O. Williams, and Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darryl, who was murdered by a crazed fan while on stage playing with his new band Damageplan.

Into The Void premieres Sept. 22, only on Hulu.