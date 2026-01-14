Method Man Explains the Roundabout Way He Ended Up on a Classic Tupac Song

When an artist records something for another person, they have no idea what the final result will look like. Ultimately, that kind of thing is out of their hands. Maybe the beat will be altered or changed entirely. Maybe the record won’t even come out. For Method Man, what started as a verse for another iconic group turned into a big-time placement on a Tupac track.

During a January 2026 appearance on The Pivot Podcast, the rapper-turned-actor opened up about his feature on Pac’s “Got My Mind Made Up”. Obviously, being on his last (and arguably best) album is a massive moment in an artist’s career. How did it all come together?

Videos by VICE

Apparently, it was initially supposed to be a collaboration with Tha Dogg Pound. Given that Method Man had a good relationship with Kurupt, Daz Dillinger, and Snoop Dogg at the time, it was a no-brainer for them to work together. However, they had no idea that the intention was to make it with Pac in mind.

Method Man Shares His Verse’s Journey to a Tupac Song

Method Man’s verse was originally recorded with Redman, Inspectah Deck, and Lady of Rage at Daz Dillinger’s crib. However, Lady of Rage’s verse would be replaced with Pac’s when the time came. Moreover, enough time had passed since they originally recorded the song that they had forgotten they even did it. So imagine Method Man’s surprise when Pac is released from prison in 1995 and uses his verse for a song.

“The whole thing with Tupac coming home and all that, and he’s making his album and all that. We forgot about the record,” Method Man admitted. “I personally forgot all about the record, and then he dropped, and they were playing it on New York radio.”

The Wu-Tang Clan member was a fan of Tupac anyway, so there was no ill will with how everything turned out. But there was a thought in the back of his mind about how Biggie would receive it. With the fiery East Coast/West Coast beef at the time, there was a little unease that Method Man would’ve upset Biggie. Luckily, he never batted an eye about it.

“Seen him many times after that record and all that because he knew it was just music. At that point in time, nobody knew what the process was that me and Redman did that song for a Dogg Pound album,” Method Man explained. “But it was submitted for 2Pac’s album, and he put his verse in, and the rest is history.”