Metroid Prime 4 Players Say They ‘Regret’ Buying the Switch 2 Version

Some Metroid Prime 4 players are disappointed by the Switch 2 edition of the new title. Users claim the game looks too similar to the Nintendo Switch version, despite the console releasing back in 2017.

Metroid Prime 4 Players Are Upset That Switch 2 Version Looks the Same As Switch

Screenshot: Nintendo

After eight years of waiting, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has finally been released on the Switch 2. Unsurprisingly, many videos went live following its launch which compared the performance differences between the Switch and Switch 2 editions of the game. However, players became upset after claiming the two editions look the same. Some users say they look so similar, they couldn’t tell the difference.

Videos by VICE

Over on the Nintendo Switch subreddit, Metroid fans reacted to the performance comparisons. A user, for example, wrote, “I’m old and my eyes aren’t what they used to be, but they look almost exactly alike to me.” Another commenter agreed and said, “My biggest takeaway from this is honestly that it’s somewhat disappointing this game was cross-gen instead of Switch 2 exclusive.”

Screenshot: Nintendo

One player even said they regretted buying a Switch 2 specifically for Metroid 4. “Wow, I was completely wrong. Switch 1 is indeed looking fantastic. I’m starting to regret buying a Switch 2 for this game, not going to lie.” Although not everyone was disappointed, some fans praised Retro Studios for being able to pull off such a good-looking Switch title at 60FPS on an eight-year-old console. To be fair, that is pretty impressive.

What Is Different About Metroid Prime 4 Switch 2?

Screenshot: Nintendo

The biggest difference between the Switch and Switch 2 editions of Metroid Prime 4 is load times. Specifically, Metroid Prime 4 on Switch 2 has 24-second load times when entering new areas. The Switch edition, in comparison, takes 1 minute when loading, which is a pretty substantial difference. However, if loading issues don’t bother you that much, then the Switch edition holds up surprisingly well.

To be clear, the Metroid Prime 4 Switch 2 edition does have better resolution. It might be hard to tell at first, and it becomes clearer on higher-resolution monitors. This will especially be true in Docked mode. Then again, most Switch players will likely be playing portable, which has a smaller screen. Considering the Switch OLED has much sharper colors, the difference in resolution becomes a lot less of an issue.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Below are the differences between the two editions in handheld mode:

(Nintendo Switch): 720p / 60fps – Has Dynamic Resolution and can drop to 540p.

720p / 60fps – Has Dynamic Resolution and can drop to 540p. (Nintendo Switch 2 Quality Mode): 1080p 60fps.

1080p 60fps. (Nintendo Switch 2 Performance Mode): 1080p (upscaled from 720p), 120fps.

Should You Buy the Switch 2 Version of Metroid Prime 4?

Play video

If fast load times and high framerates matter to you, the Switch 2 edition is clearly the stronger version. But if you’re playing mostly in handheld mode and care more about visuals, the differences may not be significant enough to justify a new console purchase.

Basically, if you haven’t bought a Switch 2 yet, Metroid Prime 4 might not be the killer app worth jumping over for. However, if you already own the new console, then I think the higher price of the Switch 2 edition is still worth it, given the 120fps option and the lightning-fast loading times.