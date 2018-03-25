Mexican Oregano Biscuits Recipe

Servings: 7

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

for the biscuits:

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour, preferably White Lily, plus more for dusting

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon Mexican oregano

½ cup|1 stick unsalted butter, frozen and grated (keep frozen until ready to use), plus more, melted

¾ cup|177 ml whole milk



for the chorizo gravy:

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 pound|454 grams dried chorizo, diced into ¼-inch pieces

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups|473 ml whole milk

½ cup|120 ml heavy cream

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for serving:

cotija cheese

fresh cilantro leaves

Directions

Make the biscuits: Heat the oven to 450°F|230°C. In a large bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, salt, and oregano. Add in the butter and mix until pea-sized crumbles form. Add in the milk and mix until just combined, taking care not to overmix. Transfer the dough to a lightly floured work surface. Pat the dough into a ¾-inch rectangle and fold the dough over onto itself a total of 5 or 6 times. Pat the dough out again into a rectangle and, using a biscuit cutter, cut out the biscuits making sure to cut straight down and up, instead of twisting the cutter as you are pulling it out of the dough (this will seal the edges of the dough, not allowing the layers of the biscuit to form or rise). The dough should make about 7 or 8 biscuits. Place the biscuits onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and arrange for the sides of each biscuit are touching each other. Brush with melted butter and bake for 15 minutes until golden. Brush with more melted butter and serve warm. Make the chorizo gravy: Melt the butter in a medium saucepan. Add the chorizo and cook until crispy, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove the chorizo and set aside. Add in the flour, whisking, until right brown, about 5 minutes. Pour in the milk and cream, reduce the heat to medium-low, and continue whisking until thick, about 5 to 7 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and add the chorizo back into the saucepan. Keep warm. To serve, spoon the gravy over the biscuits and top with cotija cheese and cilantro.

From Reclaiming My Mexican Roots in a Pile of Buttery Biscuits

