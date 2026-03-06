Microsoft Confirms Next-Gen Xbox Project Helix Plays PC Games – Here Are Its Leaked Specs

Microsoft has officially confirmed that the next-gen Xbox is called Project Helix and it plays PC games. Microsoft’s next console might not be a traditional console at all. With newly appointed CEO Asha Sharma confirming many leaks about the device, here is everything that’s been rumored about the future Xbox console.

Microsoft Confirms Next-Gen Xbox “Project Helix” Will Play PC Games

Screenshot: Microsoft

It’s only been 2 weeks since Asha Sharma started her role as the new Xbox CEO. However, to kick off her tenure, the executive surprised many players by announcing the next-gen Xbox on social media. Sharma confirmed the next-gen Xbox is called Project Helix and will be able to play PC games in a post on X.

Videos by VICE

“Great start to the morning with Team Xbox, where we talked about our commitment to the return of Xbox including Project Helix, the code name for our next generation console. Project Helix will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games. Looking forward to chatting about this more with partners and studios at my first GDC next week!”

Screenshot: X @asha_shar

Sharma then posted a short video which shows off the new Xbox console’s logo. While the new CEO didn’t reveal any more details, her post actually revealed quite a bit. With Sharma essentially confirming many previous rumors about the device, I thought it would be interesting to take a look back at everything leaked about the next-gen Xbox, including its specs and pricing.

What Are the Leaked Specs for Xbox Project Helix?

Screenshot: Microsoft

Back in August 2025, the next-gen Xbox specs were reportedly leaked online. Tech expert Moore’s Law Is Dead was the first to report on it. While we should normally take any rumor with a grain of salt, gaming hardware actually has a consistent history of having legitimate leaks due to manufacturing.

For example, a lot of information we have about PS6 and Project Helix reportedly comes from leaked AMD manufacturing sheets. While things can change, usually console specs are pretty locked in as it takes a few years to plan and enter full production. If the leaks are accurate, Project Helix could be one of the most powerful consoles ever released.

With that said, here is what Moore’s Law Is Dead said back in 2025 about the next-gen Xbox specs:

Leaked Next-Gen Xbox Project Helix Specs

Rumored Specs Next-Gen Xbox CPU Cores 3 Zen 6 cores + 8 Zen 6c cores (11 cores total) GPU Compute Units 68 RDNA 5 CUs NPU Up to 110 Tops @6W or 46 TOPS @1.2W Memory Tech 192-bit Memory Bus w/ up to 48GB of GDDR7 Production Process TSMC 3nm process Thermal Design Power (TDP) 250-350W (Estimated) Performance Target Native 4K at 120 FPS; up to double the performance of a PS5 Pro Primary Focus Modular design for a family of devices

Play video

Interestingly, back in 2025 several leakers claimed that the next-gen Xbox would essentially be a PC. According to reports at the time, the new console would not compete with the PS6, but would instead be closer to a higher-end PC.

Asha Sharma essentially confirmed this leak, with her stating “Project Helix will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games.” With Sharma basically announcing that Project Helix is a PC/console hybrid, here are some of the big leaks about the console:

Xbox Project Helix price is reportedly going to be expensive. Leakers estimate that it could range from $900 to as high as $1.4k.

The Next-Gen Xbox will be much more powerful than the PS6 in terms of specs.

Project Helix is aiming at native 4k and 120 FPS.

It will ship with Steam, Epic Games Store and other PC shops installed on it.

Screenshot: Microsoft, Valve

Now it should be pointed out that the next-gen Xbox Project Helix prices were based on estimates by tallying up the reportedly leaked hardware specs. Interestingly, this was before the worldwide RAM shortage crisis, which has seen the prices of components explode.

Finally a recent video by Moore’s Law Is Dead claims that the next-gen Xbox Project Helix release date is targeting 2027. The main takeaway from the next-gen Xbox leaks is that Project Helix is going to be a very powerful device that competes more with a mid to high-range gaming PC.