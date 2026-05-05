Microsoft Teases Classic Xbox Games That Could Return on Project Helix

Microsoft might have just teased a handful of classic Xbox games that could return on Project Helix when it launches. From The Simpsons: Hit & Run to Jet Set Radio, here are the retro games that have a chance of returning on Xbox in the future.

Xbox Project Helix Could Use Fan Voting to Bring Back Classic Games

Screenshot: Microsoft, Xbox Game Preservation



Back in March, a fan project called Xbox Game Preservation launched, which lets players vote on classic games they would want to see get backwards compatibility on Xbox consoles. Up to this point, the project was not official. However, Microsoft VP Jason Ronald not only recently acknowledged the site, but he directed fans to go vote on it.

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The exchange happened on X, when a fan asked Ronald if players could request specific classic games for Microsoft to bring back. In response, the Xbox VP replied, “There is a community-driven site where you can make your requests known.” This of course sparked excitement within the Xbox community.

Screenshot: X @jronald

Although it should be pointed out that Microsoft isn’t confirming that games voted on this site will get backwards compatibility on Xbox Project Helix. However, the fact that an executive who is working on the next-gen Xbox console is suggesting players send their requests there is interesting, to say the least. It means Microsoft is at least aware of the site and taking in player feedback.

Classic Xbox Games That Could Return on Project Helix

Screenshot: SEGA

Again, I have to reiterate that Xbox Game Preservation is not officially affiliated with Microsoft. However, after Jason Ronald’s recent post on X, I thought it would be interesting to take a look at what the most-voted games currently on the site are.

While none of these are guaranteed to get backwards compatibility on Xbox Project Helix, they could be potential candidates, especially if Microsoft is aware of the fan feedback.

Here is a list of the current top games:

Top Classic Games Fans Want Back on Xbox Project Helix

Transformers: War for Cybertron (Xbox 360) Transformers: Fall of Cybertron (Xbox 360) Transformers: Devastation (Xbox 360) The Simpsons: Hit & Run (Xbox) Transformers: Dark of the Moon (Xbox 360) Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (Xbox 360) Transformers: The Game (Xbox 360) Jet Set Radio Future (Xbox) Need for Speed: Most Wanted 2005 (Xbox 360) Spider-Man: Web of Shadows (Xbox 360)

Screenshot: Xbox Game Preservation

I know what you are thinking: that’s a lot of Transformers! As someone who was a part of the Xbox 360 generation, I didn’t realize there were that many games in the series, or that they were that popular! But apparently Xbox fans are really nostalgic for Transformers!

Of course, some of these games might be impossible to bring back. Technical issues aside, there are other factors to consider, such as licensing, etc. However, it appears that Microsoft is not only aware of this site, but is considering player feedback from it. So if you want to see any particular classic game on the next-gen Xbox console, get voting!