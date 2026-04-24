Xbox Project Helix Leak Claims It Will Have AI Hardware and Ditch Custom GPU

A new leak claims that Xbox Project Helix is ditching custom GPUs for its next-gen console. If true, this is a major shift for Microsoft that could greatly benefit gaming performance. However, the same leak also claims the device will be integrating AI in some interesting ways. Here are the latest leaked Xbox Project Helix specs.

Xbox Project Helix Will Not Have Custom GPU According to Leaker

Screenshot: Microsoft

This latest update comes from the popular hardware insider KeplerL2. In a recent post on the NeoGAF forum, the leaker claimed that Xbox Project Helix is ditching the use of a custom GPU in their next console. “Microsoft has 0 customization on the GPU side this time,” Kepler wrote.

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This is a pretty big deal, as Microsoft has a long history of using heavily customized components in their consoles. As for why this is a good thing, a simple explanation is that it brings Xbox Project Helix in line with standardized PC hardware design.

Screenshot: NeoGAF KeplerL2

This, of course, means it will be easier for studios to develop games for it. However, KeplerL2 also made some additional claims, stating that Microsoft will be integrating AI into its new hardware design as well.

Xbox Project Helix AI Integration Explained

Screenshot: Microsoft

Before you get your pitchforks out, it’s important to point out that PlayStation currently uses AI to render with its PSSR 2 PS5 Pro feature. That said, in several additional posts, KeplerL2 broke down how Project Helix will supposedly allocate its hardware to AI features.

For example, KeplerL2 explained that 100 TOPS will be set aside for Copilot features, and 3,000 TOPS for FSR5 rendering. While I know not everyone will be thrilled with Copilot being integrated into the new console, the FSR5 rendering is actually pretty exciting news.

It essentially means the next-gen Xbox will go head-to-head with the PS5 Pro, offering its own AA rendering. Given how incredible Resident Evil Requiem and Pragmata recently looked , it will be interesting to see what Project Helix’ version of next-gen rendering can do.

Xbox Project Helix Leaked Specs

Screenshot: Microsoft

While we have covered rumored Xbox Project Helix specs before, I thought it would be interesting to list out the latest information we have from this current leak.

Here is everything leaked about the Xbox Project Helix specs so far (courtesy of KeplerL2):

GPU will be based on RDNA 5 with no Microsoft-side customization.

Estimated ~3000 TOPS AI performance for features like upscaling and neural rendering.

CPU includes a separate NPU (~100 TOPS) for AI tasks like Copilot.

Features like “FSR Diamond” are reportedly part of AMD’s broader FSR 5 tech stack, not custom Xbox solutions.

Of course, it’s important to take this with a major grain of salt. While KeplerL2 has a long track record of accurate leaks in the past, Microsoft recently debunked a post he made about the next-gen console. Although, to be fair, Kepler’s leak might have been misinterpreted.

Regardless, until Microsoft confirms anything, it’s always best to assume it’s speculation. However, if this latest rumor is true, it means Xbox Project Helix will be making some major hardware changes that could lead to major performance gains. As for the AI integration, it will be interesting to see how consumers react to it.