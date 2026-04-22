Microsoft Responds to Xbox Project Helix Leak – Big Detail Just Confirmed

Microsoft has confirmed that a major rumor about Xbox Project Helix is wrong. According to an executive from the company, the next-gen Xbox is going to be manufactured as a first-party console. It will also not be sold by third-party companies like most PC’s.

Microsoft Confirms Xbox Project Helix Is a First-Party Console

Screenshot: Microsoft

Ever since it was confirmed that Xbox Project Helix would play both PC and console games, there have been a lot of rumors about the next-gen hardware. For example, a popular “leak” recently claimed that the next-gen Xbox might be produced by third-party companies.

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The rumor also alleged that Microsoft could license the chipset out to other sellers such as ASUS or MSI. However, Microsoft executive Jason Ronald responded to the next-gen Xbox rumor making the rounds online and confirmed that the leak was wrong. “Project Helix will be available as a 1st party Xbox console.”

Screenshot: X @jronald

So there you have it. Despite Project Helix being a PC-hybrid, Microsoft are still going to be manufacturing and selling it directly to consumers like their previous consoles.

Why the Xbox Project Helix Third-Party Rumor Started

Screenshot: Microsoft

As for how the leak or rumor first got started, it kicked off after popular insider KeplerL2 leaked that the next-gen Xbox would be designed to play PC titles. Because Project Helix is going to be a PC-hybrid, there was speculation as to whether Microsoft would license it to other companies to produce them.

Steam actually did something similar back in 2015 when they launched their original Steam Machines. The idea is that the next-gen Xbox would be treated like a gaming PC with a pre-set internal setup that other companies such as ASUS could produce. However, Microsoft has debunked this and it’s not happening.

Xbox Project Helix Specs, Features, and What We Know So Far

Screenshot: Microsoft

With Microsoft debunking this latest Xbox Project Helix leak, I thought it would be interesting to look at everything we do know about the next-gen console. For example, we know the hardware will be able to play both PC and Xbox games.

Here is everything confirmed about Project Helix so far:

The next-gen Xbox is powered by a custom AMD SoC and co-designed for the next generation of DirectX and FSR

Project Helix is designed to play Xbox console and PC games . It will deliver leading performance.

. It delivers an order of magnitude leap in ray tracing performance and capability . It also integrates intelligence directly into the graphics and compute pipeline, and drives meaningful gains in efficiency, scale, and visual ambition.

. Xbox Project Helix will focus heavily on power, and strong hardware components.

As far as leaks and rumors go, the Xbox Project Helix release date window is reportedly going to be 2027. This is based on leaked AMD manufacturing documents about when the hardware will start to go into production. Of course, the launch of the next-gen Xbox could get delayed given the worldwide RAM shortage and skyrocketing hardware prices.

Finally, several insiders claim that Xbox Project Helix is not competing with the PS6. If the rumors are true, Microsoft are reportedly setting their sights on gaming PCs as their main competitor. That said, with Microsoft recently debunking this next-gen Xbox rumor, it’s best to take most leaks with a major grain of salt.