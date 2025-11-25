Miguel Says Don’t Expect Him to Be in the Dating Market Now That He’s Divorced

After being with someone for over 20 years, it’s hard to imagine going back into the dating scene. It sounds like a nightmare: spending so much time devoted to someone you loved, only to start all over. It makes more sense to just learn what it’s like being by yourself again. For Miguel, he feels like he has to rebuild after divorcing his partner Nazanin Mandi. They divorced in 2022 after four years of marriage and nearly 20 years of dating. Consequently, he’s been hesitant about getting back out there.

Recently, he spoke to Marshawn Lynch on the Go Get That podcast. There, he candidly explains that he isn’t really in a position to pursue and doesn’t like to do so anyway. “As of late, we have to be really careful,” Miguel says. “I think the amount of consideration, also, I don’t like to approach. I don’t approach.”

“I’m happy to introduce myself or be introduced if that’s how it all happens,” he clarifies. “And again, I’m not in a position or a place just as a human being where I’m like this is something I’m doing now. I’m really actually focused on getting, being, becoming, [the] best version of me for myself and for my son, for my family.”

Miguel Steers Away From Dating Life After Long-Term Relationship

Nowadays, the “Adorn” crooner gets to be friends with women who have pursued him in the past. Ultimately, he calls the prospect of dating them “chaos,” adding to his reservations about dating lately. Not to mention, he’s a father to his new son, Angelito, with former Vogue China editor-in-chief Margaret Zhang. With his album CAOS, Miguel’s time seems booked up anyway.

Why did Miguel and his ex-wife split in the first place? Ultimately, he places a good bit of the blame on himself, admitting to Shannon Sharpe that he needed to sort out some issues within himself. “I know where I went wrong, though, I wasn’t whole, though,” he explains. “I’m not saying that I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I got all the answers now,’ but even being able to say and admit that I’m not whole…it completely changes the way that I approach things, you know?”

Miguel continues, “I wasn’t in the headspace to be with anyone, and I didn’t know how to communicate that. “I didn’t set it up properly, you know? I didn’t just build the trust as just a friendship to protect that later on … the way that I could have.”