Millionaires Awarded $100K After Being Falsely Accused of Dine-and-Dashing

What started as a steak dinner ended in a six-figure payout for one of Northern Ireland’s wealthiest families.

In July, the McGirrs—owners of a multi-million-pound engineering firm—visited The Horse & Jockey Inn in England’s Peak District. They ordered a normal pub-style dinner: £27 ribeye steaks, £15 gammon, several pints. Nothing out of the ordinary. After enjoying their meal, they casually walked out the door.

Videos by VICE

But not long after, the pub posted grainy CCTV footage to Facebook, accusing them of dining and dashing on a £150 tab. The video, of course, went viral. Within days, the McGirrs were being named in national headlines and social media comment sections as criminals.

There was just one problem: they had paid. A staff member simply failed to ring the payment through the till. The pub later blamed the mistake on an “inexperienced” employee.

The restaurant offered apologies, free meals, and even a complimentary stay to make it right. But the damage was done. According to a family friend who spoke with the Daily Mail, “It was a very difficult time for the family because they knew all along that they were innocent. A lot of horrible things were said about them—not just online but within the community.”

The McGirrs weren’t inclined to let it slide. “A lot of ordinary people might have accepted this,” a source said. “But given the McGirrs’ wealth and excellent reputation, that was never going to happen.” The family sued the pub for libel, citing “serious and defamatory accusations” that falsely suggested criminal conduct.

Their attorney told the court that the Facebook post and resulting media coverage caused significant harm to the family’s name and business. The allegations, he said, were “entirely false” and had “no factual basis.”

Rather than fight it out in court, The Horse & Jockey Inn settled before any evidence was formally presented. The final price tag: £75,000 (roughly $100,000), plus a formal apology acknowledging the distress they caused.

They thought they were exposing a dine-and-dash for a few steaks and beers. Instead, they gift-wrapped a libel case for one of the wealthiest households in town.