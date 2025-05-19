‘MISERY’ May Have One of the Best Gameplay Reveal Trailers Ever, and I Need This Game in My Life Now

A character sits on top of a building, smoking a knock-off Marlboro Red as bombs drop around them. Walking through the woods with axes and other blunt weapons in hand, prepared for anything that might come their way. Electronic drums and russian vocals pound into my ears, as the gameplay trailer for MISERY kicks off in full swing. The first and only time I may ever bless the YouTube algorithm for pointing me toward a random video, MISERY has one of the most intriguing premises I’ve seen in a while. It looks and feels incredibly oppressive, all while retaining the signature goofiness of multiplayer mayhem. All to the peppiest, most depressing music of all time. I think I’m in love.

Play video

‘Misery’ is Dreamcast ‘S.T.A.L.K.E.R.’ with Friends. Something I never thought of, but something I absolutely need

I’m a simple man. I hear “Sudno” by Molchat Doma, I’m immediately interested. Pair that with an incredibly oppressive atmosphere, Dreamcast-era graphics, and multiplayer to experience this with my buddies? Then you’ve got a lock for my potential Game of the Year winner. MISERY gives players 60 seconds to grab whatever they can from a bunker before dropping them into the harsh, cold wilderness. Ruined by nuclear disaster, players will need to avoid bombs, other mobs, and possibly even their closest friends to try and survive. I may be drooling a little bit at this premise, as it’s everything I could want from multiplayer gaming.

Videos by VICE

Screenshot: Platypus Entertainment

In a way, MISERY is incredibly charming to look at. Most will say the graphics are “poor.” But I’d rather have a game that looks like this than the newest Unreal Engine 5 release. I just know that MISERY is going to run like a beast on any device it’s played on. But the fact that my friends and I will need to avoid bomb drops, all while also trying to do whatever we can to survive? Yes, please. Escape from Tarkov, who? Regardless of whether I’ll be playing by myself or with some friends, I already know that I’ll be all in on MISERY. I hope we’ll have an in-game radio, just so we can always feel like we’re partaking in absolute cinema at any given time.