Miso Brown Butter Cookie Recipe

Servings: 3 dozen
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
20 ounces|570 grams white chocolate, chopped
1 ½ ounces|45 grams crispy rice, broken into pieces
2 cups|460 grams unsalted butter unsalted butter, cut into pieces
1 ¾ cups|220 grams all-purpose flour
1 ¾ cups|220 grams bread flour
¼ cup|15 grams ground coffee
1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
1 ¼ teaspoons baking soda
¾ teaspoon kosher salt
1 ½ cups|290 grams light brown sugar
1 cup|205 grams granulated sugar
4 large eggs
½ cup|170 grams red miso
1 teaspoon vanilla extract (or paste if you have it!)
Videos by VICE
Directions
- Make the caramelized white chocolate: Heat the oven to 250°F|120°C. Place ¾ of the chocolate on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and cook, mixing extremely well every 5 to 6 minutes, until caramelized, about 40 minutes (woof, am I right?).
- Once chocolate is to desired color, add remaining chocolate to temper. Add the crispy rice, spread on to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, and refrigerate until hard. Break into small pieces and set aside.
- Make the cookies: In a 12-inch skillet over medium, cook the butter until it smells nutty and golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Cool completely until solid. You should have 1 ½ cups|290 grams.
- In a large bowl, combine the flours, coffee, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
- Place the chilled brown butter in a large bowl with the sugars and beat on medium speed with a hand mixer until light and fluffy. Add in the eggs, one at a time and beating well after each addition. Add in the miso and vanilla and beat until smooth and combined.
- Slowly add in the dry ingredients and beat until smooth. Fold in the white chocolate and crispy rice pieces and mix until combined.
- Heat the oven to 300°F|150°C. Roll the dough into 2-ounce|60-gram balls and flatten slightly. Transfer to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and bake until lightly golden, 12 to 14 minutes. Let cool for 5 to 10 minutes before transferring to a rack to cool completely.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.