Miso Brown Butter Cookie Recipe

Servings: 3 dozen

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

20 ounces|570 grams white chocolate, chopped

1 ½ ounces|45 grams crispy rice, broken into pieces

2 cups|460 grams unsalted butter unsalted butter, cut into pieces

1 ¾ cups|220 grams all-purpose flour

1 ¾ cups|220 grams bread flour

¼ cup|15 grams ground coffee

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

1 ¼ teaspoons baking soda

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

1 ½ cups|290 grams light brown sugar

1 cup|205 grams granulated sugar

4 large eggs

½ cup|170 grams red miso

1 teaspoon vanilla extract (or paste if you have it!)

Directions

Make the caramelized white chocolate: Heat the oven to 250°F|120°C. Place ¾ of the chocolate on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and cook, mixing extremely well every 5 to 6 minutes, until caramelized, about 40 minutes (woof, am I right?). Once chocolate is to desired color, add remaining chocolate to temper. Add the crispy rice, spread on to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, and refrigerate until hard. Break into small pieces and set aside. Make the cookies: In a 12-inch skillet over medium, cook the butter until it smells nutty and golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Cool completely until solid. You should have 1 ½ cups|290 grams. In a large bowl, combine the flours, coffee, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Place the chilled brown butter in a large bowl with the sugars and beat on medium speed with a hand mixer until light and fluffy. Add in the eggs, one at a time and beating well after each addition. Add in the miso and vanilla and beat until smooth and combined. Slowly add in the dry ingredients and beat until smooth. Fold in the white chocolate and crispy rice pieces and mix until combined. Heat the oven to 300°F|150°C. Roll the dough into 2-ounce|60-gram balls and flatten slightly. Transfer to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and bake until lightly golden, 12 to 14 minutes. Let cool for 5 to 10 minutes before transferring to a rack to cool completely.

