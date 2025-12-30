Missing Nu-Metal Vocalist Update: American Head Charge Frontman Cameron Heacock Has Been Located in Los Angeles

If you’ve been following the story of nu-metal vocalist Cameron Heacock, we have a really great update to share. The American Head Charge frontman, who’s been living on the street for years, has been found.

Heacock emerged briefly in November, giving an interview with Soft White Underbelly. During the conversation, Heacock revealed that he’d been homeless for “at least five or six years,” and living with a fentanyl addiction. “I’ve lost track, it’s been a long time,” Heacock confessed.

Videos by VICE

The nu-metal musician also opened up about how much he misses writing, recording, and touring. “It sucks, because I love music, I love making music, I love the whole process, I love touring, I love everything about it,” he said. “I still have so much music in my heart.”

Play video

“I pour everything into the records when I make them, [and] I have at least two, three records in my head that I wanna release,” he added. “I mean, I only really wanna make these for myself. It’s like my therapy.”

After Heacock’s interview went viral, it was discovered that he had gone missing. Holiday Kirk of The Nu-Metal Agenda launched a search project, hoping to find the vocalist. After weeks of seeking Heacock’s whereabouts, the two finally made contact.

“You can help us out by donating. Everything raised will be spent exclusively on Cam,” Kirk said in a statement, shared by Metal Injection. “I don’t have any way of guaranteeing you that, but dammit you have to trust me. This is not something I would ever lie about — every penny that comes to me through that link will go to Cam.”

Click here to donate to Cam’s recovery, and learn more about The Something Beautiful Project here.

An Open Message to Cameron Heacock:

If you’ll allow me, I’d like to share a brief open message for Cameron Heacock…

Cam, we don’t know each other, and we may never meet. I want to tell you, though, that your music has been very special to me. I bought The War of Art when it came out in late August 2001, less than two weeks before the 9/11 attacks.

At 17 years old, I found myself trying to navigate a world turned upside down in the wake of that infamous day. American Head Charge was a band that I found a lot of solace in during that tumultuous time.

I was sad to learn what you’ve lived through these past several years, but I am so happy you are still here. I hope you can see that there is a community of metal fans rallying behind you, who are eager to see you thrive.

Please know that you don’t owe us anything. All you owe is health and happiness to yourself, in whatever form that may take. I wish this for you, and I look forward to what the universe has in store for the rest of your story.